ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research with a focus on healthy aging, announces the appointment of Carlos Lopez as Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

Mr. Lopez will oversee the organization's legal function, including corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, and litigation. Effective today, July 22, 2024, he will report directly to Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex and Founder of Tru Niagen®.

Carlos Lopez is a distinguished legal professional and executive leader with expertise in the dietary supplements industry. Prior to joining ChromaDex, he served as the Vice President, General Counsel at The Vitamin Shoppe, where he provided strategic legal guidance and management of corporate legal affairs. Additionally, Lopez has served on the board of The Natural Products Association, the largest and oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to the natural products industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Carlos to the ChromaDex team. His expertise in the dietary supplements industry and legal and business acumen will help us achieve our ambitious plans," commented Mr. Fried.

Mr. Lopez expressed his enthusiasm for joining ChromaDex, stating, "I am excited to join ChromaDex, the gold-standard company pioneering NAD+ research and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented team at ChromaDex to support our growth and contribute to our mission of improving health and wellness globally."

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722538193/en/