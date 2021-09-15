Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChromaDex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChromaDex : Continues to Defend Strong Intellectual Property Portfolio and Plans to Appeal Judge's Ruling in Patent Infringement Lawsuit

09/15/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued the following statement:

ChromaDex announced today plans to appeal a September 14 decision granting a Motion for Summary Judgment (MSJ) in its lawsuit for patent infringement against Elysium Health, Inc. (“Elysium”) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. ChromaDex licenses U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086 (“the ’086 patent”) and U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 (“the ’807 patent”) from the Trustees of Dartmouth College, which give ChromaDex exclusive rights to the leading NAD precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR).

ChromaDex retains a strong and growing intellectual property portfolio for nicotinamide riboside, consisting of over 20 composition, process, and method of use patents for discoveries relating to NR and other NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) precursors. ChromaDex’s Niagen® is backed by 13 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

A separate lawsuit filed by ChromaDex against Elysium in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, which is distinct from the Delaware case, is set to begin trial on Tuesday, September 21.

For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:
ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to ChromaDex’s plans to file an appeal. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CHROMADEX CORPORATION
06:32aCHROMADEX : Continues to Defend Strong Intellectual Property Portfolio and Plans..
BU
08/04CHROMADEX : B. Riley Lowers ChromaDex's PT to $16 from $18 After 'Roughly In Lin..
MT
08/03CHROMADEX : Tru Niagen® net sales of $15.4 million for the three months ended Ju..
PU
08/03CHROMADEX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/03CHROMADEX CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08/03CHROMADEX CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/03CHROMADEX : Earnings Flash (CDXC) CHROMADEX CORPORATION Reports Q2 Revenue $17.7..
MT
08/03Chromadex Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/03Chromadex Corporation Provides Earnings Outlook for the Full Year 2021
CI
07/20CHROMADEX : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHROMADEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 475 M 475 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChromaDex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,96 $
Average target price 15,67 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Farr Chief Financial Officer
Frank L. Jaksch Executive Chairman
Aron Erickson Vice President-Research & Development
Ben Shichman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMADEX CORPORATION45.00%475
MODERNA, INC.309.41%172 644
LONZA GROUP AG36.53%62 744
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.75%49 350
CELLTRION, INC.-26.74%30 739
SEAGEN INC.-14.09%27 374