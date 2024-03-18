Safe Harbor statement

This presentation and other written or oral statements made from time to time by representatives of ChromaDex contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. Statements that are not historical in nature, such as 2024 financial outlook, and which may be identified by the use of words like "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "projects," "continue," "would" or the negative of these terms and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to our expected sales, cash flows, planned investments, and financial performance, business, business strategy, expansion, growth, key drivers (including cost savings and increased investments), products and services we recently offered and their impact on our performance or products and services we may offer in the future and the timing of their development, sales and marketing strategy and capital outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes of circumstances that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or expressed. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors discussed in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), and in subsequent filings with the Commission. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in these filings with the Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include but are not limited to: inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of conducting business in China; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChromaDex's non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is defined as net income before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-cashshare-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense and other income from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. ChromaDex used this non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal resource management, planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP measure should not be viewed in isolation from or as a substitute for ChromaDex's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is attached to this presentation.

FDA Disclaimer

Statements made in this presentation have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. ChromaDex products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements in this presentation are for investor relations and educational purposes only and not intended for consumers or vendors.

2