Investor
Presentation
Rob Fried
Chief Executive Officer
Brianna Gerber
Chief Financial Officer
Nasdaq: CDXC | March 2024
Safe Harbor statement
This presentation and other written or oral statements made from time to time by representatives of ChromaDex contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. Statements that are not historical in nature, such as 2024 financial outlook, and which may be identified by the use of words like "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "projects," "continue," "would" or the negative of these terms and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to our expected sales, cash flows, planned investments, and financial performance, business, business strategy, expansion, growth, key drivers (including cost savings and increased investments), products and services we recently offered and their impact on our performance or products and services we may offer in the future and the timing of their development, sales and marketing strategy and capital outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes of circumstances that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or expressed. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors discussed in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), and in subsequent filings with the Commission. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in these filings with the Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include but are not limited to: inflationary conditions and adverse economic conditions; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; risks of conducting business in China; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general.
Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ChromaDex's non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is defined as net income before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-cashshare-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense and other income from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. ChromaDex used this non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal resource management, planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP measure should not be viewed in isolation from or as a substitute for ChromaDex's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is attached to this presentation.
FDA Disclaimer
Statements made in this presentation have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. ChromaDex products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements in this presentation are for investor relations and educational purposes only and not intended for consumers or vendors.
2
We are the global authority on NAD+ and healthy aging research
We are helping solve the problem of aging by uncovering the
full potential of NAD+. NAD+ is a vital coenzyme that declines with age, making the depletion of NAD+ a contributor to age- related disease.
We are the innovator behind the ingredient, Niagen®, the
most efficient and superior quality NAD+ booster available,
and the consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy aging NAD+ supplement in the US(1).
We have helped produce an extensive amount of clinical evidence demonstrating Niagen® NR has significant potential
extending beyond human nutrition, with clinical research furthest along in pharmaceutical areas of neurodegenerative diseases (e.g., Parkinson's and Ataxia Telangiectasia).
(1) Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace
Investment highlights
- Global authority on NAD+ with significant market opportunity across wide-ranging categories ($500B+ TAM in human and pet nutrition, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals)
- Proven and proprietary NAD+ boosting supplement (Tru Niagen®) with almost $70 million in sales in 2023 (+52% CAGR (1)) and over $10 million of Niagen® ingredient sales in 2023 to food nutrition and supplement companies
- Strategic partnerships to grow Tru Niagen® global distribution footprint with focus on
Asia Pacific
- Independent scientific research supporting benefits of proprietary ingredient with 30+ published clinical studies and $100MM+ of third-party research
- Strong intellectual property portfolio with 80+ patents for Niagen® and other NAD+ precursors
- Strong financial position, with positive $1.9MM Adjusted EBITDA in 2023
4
(1) CAGR calculated for the 2017-2023 calendar years period
ChromaDex at a glance
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
VALUATION
Revenue - $83.6MM last 12 mons
Market Cap - $180.7MM as of
ended Dec. 2023
Mar. 15, 2024
Net Loss - ($4.9)MM last 12 mons
Enterprise Value (EV) -
ended Dec. 2023
$153.8MM as of Mar. 15, 2024
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA -
EV/Revenue (LTM) - 1.8x
$1.9MM last 12 mons ended Dec.
2023
Total Cash - $27.3MM as of
Dec. 31, 2023
Total Debt - $0.0MM as of
Dec. 31, 2023
TRADING DATA
Stock Exchange | Symbol - Nasdaq | CDXC
Stock Price - $2.40 (as of Mar. 15, 2024)
Share Outstanding - 75.3MM shares
52 weeks range - $1.25 ~ $2.40
Average Volume - 95,000
Public Float - 64%
Fiscal Year-end- December 31st
5
- Adjusted EBITDA income for last 12 months ended Dec. 2023 includes $3.9MM in legal expenses.
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, refer to the Adjusted EBITDA slide 27 for reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP figure
Consistent increase in revenues
driven by Tru Niagen® sales
16%+ YoY(1)
120.0
Total 2023 net sales reached $83.5MM with $69.5MM in Tru Niagen® sales
100.0
72.1
83.5
80.0
67.4
59.3
60.0
46.3
40.0
31.6
69.5
21.2
56.7
60.1
20.0
36.1
47.1
18.5
5.5
0.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024e
Tru Niagen®
Niagen®
Other
Annual net sales by product category ($ millions)
6
(1) Represents 2024 Full Year Financial Outlook. Please refer to slide 25.
Steady e-commerce growth and strong gross margins
E-commerce represents ~60% of the business
Gross margin increase from 49.4% to 60.8% since strategic
pivot to focus on consumer product, Tru Niagen®
85%
CAGR
34.5
41.8
45.3
51.2
15.0
27.5
1.3
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Annual e-commerce net sales ($ millions)
50.0
61.5%
60.8%
59.5%
59.4%(1)
45.0
55.7%
50.9%
40.0
49.4%
35.0
30.0
50.8
25.0
41.5
42.8
20.0
35.3
15.025.8
10.0 10.5 16.1
5.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Annual gross profit ($ millions)
62.0%
52.0%
42.0%
32.0%
22.0%
12.0%
2.0%
-8.0%
7
(1) Decline was driven by inflationary pressures (wages and input costs), partially offset by cost savings initiatives and overall scale on the business.
Strong financial position, with positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) in 2023
$0.4MM
$0.2MM
$0.5MM
$1.2MM
$1.9MM
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
FY 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
FY 2023
-$1.2MM
-$0.1MM
-$4.5MM-$4.6MM
-$10.0MM
Q3 2022 we pivoted to more balanced growth, with an
emphasis on profitability.
-$18.9MM
As a result, we are in our strongest financial position to date.
Quarterly Adj. EBITDA ($ millions)
8
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income / (loss) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-cashshare-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense and other income from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. See slide 27 for reconciliation to net income / (loss).
What is NAD+ and why is it essential?
Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+)…
- Mission critical co-enzyme in cellular metabolism
- Constantly being consumed and produced by cells
- Plays a vital role in:
- Cellular defense and repair
- Energy production and the optimal function of our cells' powerhouses (the mitochondria)
NAD+ATP
Food
ADP + Pi
CO2NADH
9
NAD+ declines by ~65% between the age of 30 and 70
10
