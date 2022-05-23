Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChromaDex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.810 USD   -5.24%
ChromaDex : May 2022 Investor Presentation

05/23/2022
Investor Presentation

Rob Fried

Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Farr

Chief Financial Officer

Nasdaq: CDXC | May 2022

ChromaDex Investment Highlights

  • Leader in the rapidly growing NAD+ market for healthy aging
  • Proven and proprietary NAD+ boosting supplement supported by 20 clinical trials
  • Strong revenue growth (34% CAGR(1)) driven by e-commerce and strong gross margins (61.5% in 2021)
  • Strategic partnerships to grow global distribution footprint with focus on Asia Pacific region
    1. Recent agreement to form Joint Venture to further expand in China
  • Significant opportunity driven by expanded benefit claims and product innovation

2

(1) CAGR calculated for the 2017-2021 calendar years period

Proven & Proprietary NAD+ Boosting Supplement

Benefitsof Tru Niagen®:

Patented · Proven · Trusted · Safe

20 published human clinical studies

30+ owned and licensed patents(1)

$85MM+ of third-party research on Niagen®

~$170B in total global addressable vitamins and supplements market, growing 5% annually(2)

Multi award winner

Tru Niagen® is the most efficient way to safely elevate NAD+

*Statements have not been evaluated by FDA

3

(1)

Related to Nicotinamide Riboside (NR).

(2)

ChromaDex estimates. See slide 6 for details.

Steady E-commerce Growth and Strong Gross Margins

Impressive historical revenue growth and significant gross margin expansion

Total 2021 net sales reached $67.4MM with $56.7MM in Tru Niagen® sales. E-commerce represents 62% of the business.

Gross margin increase from 49.4% to 61.5% since strategic pivot

to focus on consumer product, Tru Niagen®

138%

CAGR

34.5

41.8

27.5

15.0

1.3

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Annual e-commerce net sales

($ millions)

45.0

61.5%

62.0%

59.5%

40.0

55.7%

52.0%

50.9%

35.0

49.4%

42.0%

30.0

25.0

32.0%

20.0

35.3

41.5

22.0%

15.0

25.8

12.0%

10.0

16.1

10.5

2.0%

5.0

0.0

-8.0%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Annual gross profit

($ millions)

4

Expanding Global Distribution Footprint with Strategic Partners

Key E-Commerce Platforms

Tru Niagen® Sales Mix(1)

Key B2B / Distribution Partners(2)

Key Niagen® Ingredient Partners(3)

Domestic

International

TruNiagen.com

Amazon

Amazon

Tmall

Pro.truniagen.com (HCP)

JD.com

69%

31%

(1)

Based on full year 2021 net sales.

5

(2)

SinoPharm partnership is new, with sales expected in 2022.

(3)

W.R. Grace is an exclusive supplier of Niagen® to ChromaDex.

Disclaimer

ChromaDex Corp. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Farr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank L. Jaksch Executive Chairman
Aron Erickson Vice President-Research & Development
Ben Shichman Chief Technical Officer
