ChromaDex : May 2022 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation
Rob Fried
Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Farr
Chief Financial Officer
Nasdaq: CDXC | May 2022
ChromaDex Investment Highlights
2
(1) CAGR calculated for the 2017-2021 calendar years period
Proven & Proprietary NAD+ Boosting Supplement
Benefitsof Tru Niagen®:
Patented · Proven · Trusted · Safe
20 published human clinical studies
30+ owned and licensed patents(1)
$85MM+ of third-party research on Niagen®
~$170B in total global addressable vitamins and supplements market, growing 5% annually(2)
Multi award winner
Tru Niagen® is the most efficient way to safely elevate NAD+
*Statements have not been evaluated by FDA
3
(1)
Related to Nicotinamide Riboside (NR).
(2)
ChromaDex estimates. See slide 6 for details.
Steady E-commerce Growth and Strong Gross Margins
Impressive historical revenue growth and significant gross margin expansion
Total 2021 net sales reached $67.4MM with $56.7MM in Tru Niagen® sales. E-commerce represents 62% of the business.
Gross margin increase from 49.4% to 61.5% since strategic pivot
to focus on consumer product, Tru Niagen®
138%
CAGR
34.5
41.8
27.5
15.0
1.3
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Annual e-commerce net sales
($ millions)
45.0
61.5%
62.0%
59.5%
40.0
55.7%
52.0%
50.9%
35.0
49.4%
42.0%
30.0
25.0
32.0%
20.0
35.3
41.5
22.0%
25.8
12.0%
10.0
16.1
10.5
2.0%
5.0
0.0
-8.0%
Annual gross profit
4
Expanding Global Distribution Footprint with Strategic Partners
Key E-Commerce Platforms
Tru Niagen® Sales Mix(1)
Key B2B / Distribution Partners(2)
Key Niagen® Ingredient Partners(3)
Domestic
International
TruNiagen.com
Amazon
Tmall
Pro.truniagen.com (HCP)
JD.com
69%
31%
Based on full year 2021 net sales.
5
SinoPharm partnership is new, with sales expected in 2022.
(3)
W.R. Grace is an exclusive supplier of Niagen® to ChromaDex.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
ChromaDex Corp. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:57:10 UTC.