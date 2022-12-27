ChromaDex Shares Promising Findings from Clinical Study Demonstrating Oral Supplementation with Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) Increased Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) Levels in the Brain and Positively Impacted Neurodegenerative Biomarkers

Results from this study on healthy subjects support previous research demonstrating that NR supplementation may impact neurodegenerative biomarkers commonly associated with aging

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced promising new findings based on a previously published clinical trial of company’s proprietary Niagen® ingredient (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR), which was supported by the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™). The new study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Aging Cell, was led by Dr. Christopher R. Martens, Department of Kinesiology & Applied Physiology, University of Delaware, USA, in collaboration with scientists from the National Institute on Aging (NIA). The study investigated whether NR would positively augment nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) levels and impact markers of neurodegenerative disease and insulin signaling in neuron-derived extracellular vesicles (NEVs) found in blood plasma. NEVs are nano-sized particles that are released by neurons in the central nervous system, including the brain, and circulate in blood plasma. They can contain RNA, DNA, and/or proteins that provide information relating to the metabolism of their tissue of origin, and serve as signaling molecules between various cells, tissues, or organs. Some scientists are investigating extracellular vesicles as biomarkers of disease development and progression. The present study demonstrated that oral supplementation with NR significantly increased NAD+ levels in NEVs and attenuated neurodegenerative biomarkers including Aβ42, a biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

“We believe biomarkers of brain health are continuing to develop and will be of great importance as humans live longer, especially as age is the number one risk factor for most conditions seen in older adults,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex. “Further, this study builds upon a previous breakthrough clinical study we recently announced, which we believe demonstrated the promising effects of NR supplementation on Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients and will pave the way for future brain-related research.”

The brain is particularly vulnerable to alterations in NAD+ levels during aging due to the high energetic demand of neurons. Restoring brain NAD+ concentration using NR has shown strong efficacy in improving key features of neurodegenerative disorders in animal models, and augmenting brain-based NAD+ metabolism has emerged as a potential strategy for neurological disorders.

“These preliminary results in a small group of subjects provide some insight into how NR may impact NAD+ metabolism in the brain and affect important biomarkers of neurodegenerative disease. We are currently following up on these preliminary findings with a follow-up clinical trial of oral NR supplementation in older adults with mild cognitive impairment, a prodromal form of Alzheimer’s disease (NCT03482167),” said Dr. Christopher R. Martens, one of the senior authors on the paper.

The new study analyzed plasma samples from 22 healthy middle aged and older adults who completed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of oral supplementation with 1000 mg of NR per day for six weeks. The original study, which was published in 2018 in the journal Nature Communications, reported an increase in blood-cellular NAD+ concentration and improved cardiovascular parameters following NR supplementation (Martens et al., 2018). In the present study, the investigators measured NEV levels of NAD+ as well as markers associated with Alzheimer’s disease (Aβ42, p-Tau-181, and total Tau) and inflammation. Given the role of NAD+ boosting in insulin-mediated glucose disposal, phosphoproteins involved in insulin signaling were also measured. Results demonstrated:

NR supplementation significantly increased NAD+ in NEVs, suggesting an increase in neuronal NAD+ levels.

In those with an increase in NAD+, NR supplementation also decreased NEV levels of Aβ42, and biomarkers pJNK and pERK1/2, which are involved in insulin resistance and neuroinflammatory pathways.

The changes in Aβ42 did not correlate with changes in NAD+, suggesting that NR may be inducing unique effects that are independent of NAD+ changes.

These findings support the ability of oral NR supplementation to augment NAD+ levels in the brain and other neuronal tissue and modify biomarkers related to neurodegenerative pathology in humans. Further, the results suggest NEVs may serve as a blood-based method for monitoring the physiologic response to NR in the brain.

Such results are promising and will set the foundation for further research evaluating NR supplementation in neurodegenerative disorders.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

