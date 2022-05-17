Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChromaDex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.590 USD   -5.92%
05/13B. Riley Lowers ChromaDex's Price Target to $6 from $8 on Lower Multiple, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : ChromaDex Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12CHROMADEX CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChromaDex Wins International 2022 European NutraIngredients Award for Developing the Science Behind Niagen®

05/17/2022 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) was honored in the “Nutrition Research Project” category for pioneering research behind Niagen®

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that NutraIngredients, a leading news source for the nutrition industry, recently honored the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERPTM) with a 2022 European NutraIngredients Award in the “Nutrition Research Project” category for developing the science behind ChromaDex’s proprietary and patented Niagen® nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient. Niagen is an efficient precursor for the essential cellular coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), which stimulates cellular energy production and supports cellular repair. Decreased NAD+ levels have been associated with age-related decline in overall health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005235/en/

ChromaDex Wins 2022 NutraIngredients Award for Developing the Science Behind Niagen® (Graphic: Business Wire)

ChromaDex Wins 2022 NutraIngredients Award for Developing the Science Behind Niagen® (Graphic: Business Wire)

Honoring the best and brightest in ingredients, products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplement industry, the NutraIngredients Awards spotlight innovation, long-term market success, and cutting-edge research. The Nutrition Research Project category assessed companies that showcased sound science to back up claims and inform business decisions, and awarded the best game-changing nutrition research projects that push boundaries of nutritional science.

“As a pioneer of NAD+ and NR science via Niagen, we are honored to receive this award and garner recognition for the innovative research CERP is leading throughout the world,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. “Through CERP, we are furthering research on the benefits of Niagen and NAD+ by collaborating with the global research community and the NutraIngredients Award for the best Nutrition Research Project reinforces our dedication to this.”

CERP is an essential component of ChromaDex’s Research and Development Program, where Niagen and other materials (bulk, clinical, and matching placebo) are provided, in kind, for outstanding research proposals. Additionally, a group of ChromaDex interdisciplinary scientists supports the technical and intellectual property needs of investigators, presents research at conferences, and is helping to uncover the benefits of Niagen and NAD+ within the healthy aging research community on a global scale.

The judges for the 2022 EU NutraIngredients Awards said that “life improvement for older populations is a global challenge and demonstrating healthy aging benefits is no easy feat. [We] truly appreciated [CERP’s] solid research project based on large-scale cooperation between the body of researchers and institutions. [We] were also impressed by the expertise, diversity, and dedication of the product testing group.” (Source: NutraIngredients Awards Brochure).

“Our team has worked diligently to set a standard for excellence in industry-academic relationships and collaborations to support the scientific advancement of Niagen® and NAD+,” said Dr. Yasmeen Nkrumah-Elie, Global Director of Research & Development for External Research at ChromaDex. “CERP differentiates ChromaDex from other companies because the science is expansive and is primarily investigator driven, and third-party funded. This award honors our mission and we dedicate it to the investigators in our program.”

Just this April 2022, CERP celebrated over 250 material transfer agreements (MTAs) with over 235 independent scientists, researchers, doctors, and investigators across 182 institutions and 33 countries. In Europe, CERP has established 70 material transfer agreements with 58 institutions supporting research on Ataxia-telangiectasia, skeletal muscle, heart health, among others.

For additional information on ChromaDex’s 2022 NutraIngredients Award, please click www.nutraingreients-awards.com and for more on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the value of CERP. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHROMADEX CORPORATION
05/13B. Riley Lowers ChromaDex's Price Target to $6 from $8 on Lower Multiple, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : ChromaDex Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12CHROMADEX CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
05/12ChromaDex Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/12CHROMADEX CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/12Earnings Flash (CDXC) CHROMADEX CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $17.3M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
05/12ChromaDex Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/04ChromaDex Corporation Appoints Kristin Patrick and Ann Cohen to Its Board of Directors
CI
04/29ChromaDex to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022
BU
04/22ChromaDex Names Ann Cohen, Kristin Patrick to Board
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHROMADEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChromaDex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,59 $
Average target price 8,05 $
Spread / Average Target 406%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Farr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank L. Jaksch Executive Chairman
Aron Erickson Vice President-Research & Development
Ben Shichman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMADEX CORPORATION-57.49%109
MODERNA, INC.-46.35%54 199
LONZA GROUP AG-28.13%40 453
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.83%39 077
SEAGEN INC.-7.80%26 238
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.02%17 114