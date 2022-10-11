ChromaDex in New Niagen Agreement With Nestle Health Science

By Chris Wack

ChromaDex Corp. said Tuesday it has entered into a new long-term commercial license and supply agreement with Nestle Health Science, expanding a 2018 agreement to include dietary supplements.

The agreement provides Nestle Health Science the non-exclusive right to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell products using nicotinamide riboside, trademarked Niagen, under its brands world-wide, except where ChromaDex has existing exclusive distribution agreements.

Consideration for the rights granted to Nestle Health Science under the agreement include a $1.975 million initial purchase of Niagen. ChromaDex would also receive certain future commercial milestone payments upon achievement of certain net sales targets and tiered royalties relating to net sales.

In conjunction with the agreement, ChromaDex entered into a securities purchase agreement where Nestle Health Science agreed to buy 3.8 million shares of ChromaDex stock, for proceeds of $5 million.

ChromaDex's proprietary ingredient, Niagen, is sold directly to consumers as Tru Niagen, which is backed by clinical and scientific research establishing its safety and efficacy at elevating the coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in humans.

ChromaDex shares were up 20%, to $1.49, in premarket trading.

