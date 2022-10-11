Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChromaDex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:20 2022-10-11 am EDT
1.355 USD   +8.40%
07:35aChromaDex and Nestlé Health Science Announce New Niagen® Commercial Supply Agreement and $5 Million Investment
BU
10/04Insider Buy: Chromadex
MT
10/04ChromaDex Shares Promising Findings from Clinical Study Showcasing ​​the Safety and Tolerability of Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) in Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChromaDex in New Niagen Agreement With Nestle Health Science

10/11/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


ChromaDex Corp. said Tuesday it has entered into a new long-term commercial license and supply agreement with Nestle Health Science, expanding a 2018 agreement to include dietary supplements.

The agreement provides Nestle Health Science the non-exclusive right to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell products using nicotinamide riboside, trademarked Niagen, under its brands world-wide, except where ChromaDex has existing exclusive distribution agreements.

Consideration for the rights granted to Nestle Health Science under the agreement include a $1.975 million initial purchase of Niagen. ChromaDex would also receive certain future commercial milestone payments upon achievement of certain net sales targets and tiered royalties relating to net sales.

In conjunction with the agreement, ChromaDex entered into a securities purchase agreement where Nestle Health Science agreed to buy 3.8 million shares of ChromaDex stock, for proceeds of $5 million.

ChromaDex's proprietary ingredient, Niagen, is sold directly to consumers as Tru Niagen, which is backed by clinical and scientific research establishing its safety and efficacy at elevating the coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in humans.

ChromaDex shares were up 20%, to $1.49, in premarket trading.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 0807ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHROMADEX CORPORATION -2.34% 1.25 Delayed Quote.-66.58%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.74% 105.22 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
All news about CHROMADEX CORPORATION
07:35aChromaDex and Nestlé Health Science Announce New Niagen® Commercial Supply Agreement an..
BU
10/04Insider Buy: Chromadex
MT
10/04ChromaDex Shares Promising Findings from Clinical Study Showcasing ​​the Sa..
BU
10/04Chromadex Shares Promising Findings from Clinical Study Showcasing The Safety and Toler..
CI
10/03ChromaDex Forms Joint Venture to Commercialize Tru Niagen in China; Announces Private P..
MT
10/03ChromaDex Finalizes Commercial Joint-Venture in Asia and Announces $3.1 Million Private..
BU
10/03ChromaDex Corp. Establishes Joint Venture Through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ChromaDex..
CI
10/03Chromadex Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material De..
AQ
09/30ChromaDex Corporation announced that it expects to receive $3.1 million in funding from..
CI
09/20Sinopharm Xingsha to Introduce ChromaDex's Tru Niagen at Major Mainland China Trade Sho..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHROMADEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,4 M 85,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChromaDex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,25 $
Average target price 5,95 $
Spread / Average Target 376%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brianna Gerber Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Steven D. Rubin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Tak Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMADEX CORPORATION-66.58%85
MODERNA, INC.-51.41%48 282
LONZA GROUP AG-36.21%36 043
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-37.65%32 809
SEAGEN INC.-15.30%24 152
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.47%22 423