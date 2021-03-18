Log in
CHROMADEX CORPORATION

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChromaDex : to Present at the Zooming with LD Virtual Investor Conference

03/18/2021 | 06:34am EDT
ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will be presenting virtually at the Zooming with LD investor conference.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (9:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast live via the link below on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com. ChromaDex management will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For those interested in having a meeting with ChromaDex please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Webcast link: ChromaDex Investor Presentation – Zooming with LD

View ChromaDex’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CDXC

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most important resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most influential events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to be invaluable for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2021
