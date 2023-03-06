ChromaDex to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference on March 13, 2023

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) (“the Company”) a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, today announced that senior management will participate at the 35th annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA. The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies and combines company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. The award-winning ROTH Research Team identified ChromaDex as one of the distinguished presenting companies within the healthcare sector.

Rob Fried, ChromaDex’s CEO, is scheduled to present in an in-person fireside chat on Monday, March 13th, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ChromaDex management, please contact your ROTH representative.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of these forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; our history of operating losses and need to obtain additional financing; the growth and profitability of our product sales; our ability to maintain sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; changing consumer perceptions of our products; our reliance on a single or limited number of third-party suppliers; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

