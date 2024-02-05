ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, announced today that it will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 11:00 AM PST. ChromaDex welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Investor Relations section of ChromaDex’s website, investors.chromadex.com.

Monday, February 12, 2024: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-cdxc-2024-02-12-110000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations, and web development representing small, medium, and large-cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis, our team of professionals enhances our clients’ visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America and a state-of-the-art media studio, we host a multitude of live-streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

