ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, announced today that it will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 2:00pm PST. ChromaDex welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Investor Relations section of ChromaDex’s website, investors.chromadex.com.

REGISTER HERE: ​​https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-cdxc-2024-06-11-140000

Tuesday, June 11, 2024:

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality. Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

