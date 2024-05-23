ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy-aging research, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber, will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Mr. Fried and Mrs. Gerber will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

To arrange a meeting with the ChromaDex management team, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

For additional Investor Relation information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality. Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

NIAGEN NR is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

