    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
05-10-2023
1.470 USD   +6.14%
ChromaDex to Present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference

05/11/2023 | 08:36am EDT
ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber, will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference.

Mr. Fried and Mrs. Gerber will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

To arrange a meeting with the ChromaDex management team, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com, or register online by clicking the link here: ChromaDex Investor Meetings - Lytham Partners.

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 84,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChromaDex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,47 $
Average target price 5,46 $
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brianna Gerber Chief Financial Officer
Frank L. Jaksch Chairman
Steven D. Rubin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Tak Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMADEX CORPORATION-12.50%110
MODERNA, INC.-27.16%49 874
LONZA GROUP AG24.87%47 196
SEAGEN INC.55.62%37 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.20%34 898
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-12.55%26 271
