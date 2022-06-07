Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChromaDex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:49:55 pm EDT
2.095 USD   +9.69%
01:34pChromaDex to Present at the Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
BU
06:58aHC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on ChromaDex to $7 From $8, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/02ChromaDex Partners with Juvenis for Cross-Border Sales of Tru Niagen® into South Korea
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChromaDex to Present at the Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

06/07/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will be presenting at Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, June 15th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time (12:45 p.m. Pacific Time).

ChromaDex management will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Webcast link: ChromaDex Investor Presentation – Oppenheimer Consumer Conference

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHROMADEX CORPORATION
01:34pChromaDex to Present at the Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Co..
BU
06:58aHC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on ChromaDex to $7 From $8, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/02ChromaDex Partners with Juvenis for Cross-Border Sales of Tru Niagen® into South Korea
BU
06/02ChromaDex Corporation Partners with Juvenis for Cross-Border Sales of Tru Niagen into S..
CI
06/01ChromaDex to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
BU
05/23CHROMADEX : May 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05/19ChromaDex Forming Joint Venture to Sell Tru Niagen Supplement in China; Shares Jump Alm..
MT
05/19ChromaDex Announces Agreement to Launch Commercial Joint Venture in Mainland China
BU
05/19CHROMADEX CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
05/17ChromaDex Wins International 2022 European NutraIngredients Award for Developing the Sc..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHROMADEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChromaDex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 8,05 $
Spread / Average Target 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Farr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank L. Jaksch Executive Chairman
Aron Erickson Vice President-Research & Development
Ben Shichman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMADEX CORPORATION-48.93%131
MODERNA, INC.-44.88%55 686
LONZA GROUP AG-26.05%43 117
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.74%41 791
SEAGEN INC.-7.81%26 234
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.47%18 512