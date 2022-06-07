ChromaDex to Present at the Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will be presenting at Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, June 15th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time (12:45 p.m. Pacific Time).

ChromaDex management will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Webcast link: ChromaDex Investor Presentation – Oppenheimer Consumer Conference

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

