ChromaDex to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) (“the Company”) a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

Investor Conference Call:

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results and provide a general business update on Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-330-2446

Conference ID: 4126168

Webcast link: ChromaDex First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on May 10, 2023, to 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-770-2030

Replay ID: 4126168

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional financial information about the Company.

