ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) (“the Company”), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2023. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

Investor Conference Call:

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results and provide a general business update on Wednesday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-596-4144

Conference ID: 8584242

Webcast link: ChromaDex Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6, 2024, to 11:59 p.m. ET on March 13, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-770-2030

Replay ID: 8584242

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “projects,” “continue,” “would” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our relationships with major customers; our ability to maintain our sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities; a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally; inflationary conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, as well as the business or operations of our suppliers, customers, manufacturers, research partners and other third parties with whom we conduct business; the market and size of the vitamin mineral and dietary supplement market; decreased demand for our products and services; market acceptance of our products; the ability to protect our intellectual property rights; impact of any litigation or infringement actions brought against us; competition from other providers and products; risks in product development; our reliance on of a limited number of third-party party suppliers for certain raw materials; inability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; changes in government regulation; the ability to complete customer transactions and capital raising transactions and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221132898/en/