Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

A recent spike in Treasury yields has caused a flight from risky sectors, spurring demand for health insurers and Big Pharma companies that are less exposed to the vagaries of central bank policy.

ChromaDex shares rallied after it struck a supply deal with Designs for Health, a U.S.-based manufacturer of dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners.

Doctors in Alabama said they had successfully transplanted a pair of pig kidneys into the body of a brain-dead person, potentially paving the way for clinical trials of animal-to-human transplants for patients in desperate need of kidneys and other organs.

