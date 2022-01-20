Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChromaDex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDXC   US1710774076

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
  Report
Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

01/20/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

A recent spike in Treasury yields has caused a flight from risky sectors, spurring demand for health insurers and Big Pharma companies that are less exposed to the vagaries of central bank policy.

ChromaDex shares rallied after it struck a supply deal with Designs for Health, a U.S.-based manufacturer of dietary supplements for healthcare practitioners.

Doctors in Alabama said they had successfully transplanted a pair of pig kidneys into the body of a brain-dead person, potentially paving the way for clinical trials of animal-to-human transplants for patients in desperate need of kidneys and other organs. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1708ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ChromaDex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 15,67 $
Spread / Average Target 468%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Fried Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. Farr Chief Financial Officer
Frank L. Jaksch Executive Chairman
Aron Erickson Vice President-Research & Development
Ben Shichman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMADEX CORPORATION-26.20%189
MODERNA, INC.-31.46%70 577
LONZA GROUP AG-14.10%53 088
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.84%45 903
SEAGEN INC.-14.26%24 238
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-17.00%20 923