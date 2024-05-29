The attorney named below, or the one he or she may appoint, is hereby authorised to vote for all the undersigned's shares in ChromoGenics AB, reg. no. 556630-1809, at the annual general meeting on 25 June 2024.

N.B The English text is an unofficial translation and in case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Namnteckning* / Signature*

För de fall aktieägaren är en juridisk person skall fullmaktsformuläret vara undertecknat av behöriga firmatecknare. Vidare ska aktuella behörighetshandlingar (t.ex. registreringsbevis eller liknande dokument) biläggas fullmakten.

If the shareholder is a legal entity this power of attorney shall be signed by persons authorized to represent the legal entity. Furthermore, documents evidencing proof of authority (e.g. certificate of registration or a similar document) shall be attached to the power of attorney.

Observera att anmälan om aktieägares deltagande vid bolagsstämman måste ske - på det sätt som föreskrivs i kallelsen - även om aktieägaren önskar utöva sin rösträtt genom ombud.

Please note that the notification of participation at the annual general meeting must be done - in the manner prescribed in the notice - even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his or her voting right through an attorney.

Det ifyllda fullmaktsformuläret (med eventuella bilagor) bör sändas till ChromoGenics AB, Ullforsgatan 15, 753 28 Uppsala, tillsammans med anmälan om deltagande. Om aktieägaren inte önskar utöva sin rösträtt genom ombud behöver fullmaktsformuläret naturligtvis inte skickas in.

The completed attorney form (with any attachments) should be sent to ChromoGenics AB, Ullforsgatan 15, 753 28 Uppsala, together with the notification of participation. Needless to say, if the shareholder does not wish to exercise his or her voting right through an attorney, the attorney form does not have to be submitted.

