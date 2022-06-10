ChromoGenics : Minutes from the AGM 2022

The English translation is for convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish version and the English translation, the Swedish version shall take precedence.

BOLAGSORDNING FÖR CHROMOGENICS AB (PUBL), reg.nr 556630-1809

Articles of association for ChromoGenics AB (publ), corp. reg. no 556630-1809

§1 Företagsnamn / Company Name

Bolagets företagsnamn är ChromoGenics AB (pubI). Bolaget är publikt.

The company name is ChromoGenics AB (publ). Public company.

2 Säte / Registered Office

Styrelsen har sitt säte i Uppsala kommun, Uppsala län.

The registered office of the company is in Uppsala municipality, Uppsala county.

§ 3 Verksamhetsföremål / Objects of the Company

Bolaget ska bedriva utveckling, tillverkning och marknadsföring av foliebaserade produkter med elektrisk styrbar ljusgenomsläpplighet samt bedriva därmed förenlig verksamhet.

The company objective is to carry on development, manufacturing and marketing of foil coated products with electronically controllable light transmission and other business compatible therewith.

§ 4 Aktiekapital / Share Capital

Bolagets aktiekapital ska uppgå till lägst 7 000 000 kronor och högst 28 000 000 kronor.

The company's share capital shall be not less than SEK 7,000,000 and not more than SEK 28,000,000.

§ 5 Antalet aktier / Number of Shares

Antalet aktier i bolaget ska uppgå till lägst 35 000 000 och högst 140 000 000.

The number of shares in the company shall be not less than 35,000,000 and not more than 140,000,000.