ChromoGenics : Minutes from the AGM 2022

The English translation is for convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Swedish version and the English translation, the Swedish version shall take precedence.
BOLAGSORDNING FÖR CHROMOGENICS AB (PUBL), reg.nr 556630-1809
Articles of association for ChromoGenics AB (publ), corp. reg. no 556630-1809
§1 Företagsnamn / Company Name
Bolagets företagsnamn är ChromoGenics AB (pubI). Bolaget är publikt.
The company name is ChromoGenics AB (publ). Public company.
-
2 Säte / Registered Office
Styrelsen har sitt säte i Uppsala kommun, Uppsala län.
The registered office of the company is in Uppsala municipality, Uppsala county.
§ 3 Verksamhetsföremål / Objects of the Company
Bolaget ska bedriva utveckling, tillverkning och marknadsföring av foliebaserade produkter med elektrisk styrbar ljusgenomsläpplighet samt bedriva därmed förenlig verksamhet.
The company objective is to carry on development, manufacturing and marketing of foil coated products with electronically controllable light transmission and other business compatible therewith.
§ 4 Aktiekapital / Share Capital
Bolagets aktiekapital ska uppgå till lägst 7 000 000 kronor och högst 28 000 000 kronor.
The company's share capital shall be not less than SEK 7,000,000 and not more than SEK 28,000,000.
§ 5 Antalet aktier / Number of Shares
Antalet aktier i bolaget ska uppgå till lägst 35 000 000 och högst 140 000 000.
The number of shares in the company shall be not less than 35,000,000 and not more than 140,000,000.
-
6 Styrelse / Board of Directors
Styrelsen ska bestå av lägst tre (3) och högst sju (7) ledamöter med högst tre (3) suppleanter.
The board of directors shall consist of not less than three (3) and not more than seven (7) board members with not more than tree (3) deputy board members.
§ 7 Revisor / Auditor
Bolaget ska ha en (1) eller två (2) revisorer. Till revisor får även registrerat revisionsbolag utses.
The company shall have one (1) or two (2) auditors. A registered accounting firm may also be elected as auditor.
-
8 Kallelse / Notice to attend
Kallelse till bolagsstämma ska ske genom annonsering i Post- och Inrikes Tidningar och genom att kallelsen hålls tillgänglig på bolagets hemsida. Samtidigt som kallelse sker ska bolaget genom annonsering i Dagens Industri upplysa om att kallelse har skett.
Aktieägare som vill delta i förhandlingarna vid bolagsstämma ska, utöver de förutsättningar för deltagande som framgår av aktiebolagslagen, också anmäla sitt deltagande på stämman till bolaget senast den dag som anges i kallelsen till stämman. Sistnämnda dag får inte vara söndag, annan allmän helgdag, lördag, midsommarafton, julafton eller nyårsafton och inte infalla tidigare än femte vardagen före stämman.
Biträde till aktieägare får medföras vid bolagsstämman endast om aktieägaren anmäler antalet biträden (högst två) på det sätt som anges i föregående stycke.
Notice to attend a general meeting shall be advertised in The Official Swedish Gazette (Sw. Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) and on the company's website. At the time of notice, information about the notice shall be advertised in Dagens Industri.
A shareholder who wishes to participate at the general meeting shall, in addition to satisfying the requirements for participation set out in the Swedish Companies Act, notify the company thereof no later than the date specified in the notice to attend the general meeting. Such date may not be a Sunday, other public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve and may not occur earlier than five weekdays prior to the general meeting.
Assistants to shareholders will be admitted to the general meeting only if the shareholder notifies the company of the number of assistants (no more than two) in the manner prescribed in the previous paragraph.