    CHRO   SE0014730719

CHROMOGENICS AB

(CHRO)
  Report
ChromoGenics : The big lift – Sputter machines

10/03/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
The big lift - sputter machines
03 Oct 2021

Now the sputtering machines are in place and everything is going according to plan. The roof of the production hall was dismantled to be able to lift the two vacuum chambers down through the roof, each chamber weighing 63 tonnes.

Sputter machines placed in our factory

After careful adjustment against height-balanced wedge blocks, they are now placed in our new production halls in Uppsala. Now the assembly work begins.

Disclaimer

ChromoGenics AB published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 18:29:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19,5 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
Net income 2020 -62,5 M -7,14 M -7,14 M
Net cash 2020 36,4 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 M 13,4 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 65,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leif Arne Ljungqvist Chief Executive Officer
Lars Ericsson Chief Financial Officer & Head-Communications
Johan Olov Hedin Chairman
Greger Gregard Chief Technology Officer
Erik Anders Brännström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMOGENICS AB-22.18%13
OWENS CORNING14.93%8 980
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S19.84%8 522
CSG HOLDING CO., LTD.26.00%3 584
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.61.21%1 886
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.184.18%1 568