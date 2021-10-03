ChromoGenics : The big lift – Sputter machines

The big lift - sputter machines
Now the sputtering machines are in place and everything is going according to plan. The roof of the production hall was dismantled to be able to lift the two vacuum chambers down through the roof, each chamber weighing 63 tonnes.
Sputter machines placed in our factory
After careful adjustment against height-balanced wedge blocks, they are now placed in our new production halls in Uppsala. Now the assembly work begins.
