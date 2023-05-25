Advanced search
    CHRY   GG00BGJYPP46

CHRYSALIS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(CHRY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:10:24 2023-05-25 am EDT
58.25 GBX   -1.44%
05:10a Chrysalis notes Starling's soaring profit as bank CEO quits
AN
05/15Chrysalis Investments invests into Smart Pension
AN
05/04Chrysalis Investments net asset value rises 1.4% in quarter
AN
Chrysalis notes Starling's soaring profit as bank CEO quits

05/25/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Chrysalis Investments Ltd - London-headquartered trust investing in technology and finance startups - Notes Starling Bank revenue more than doubled in the year ended March 31 to GBP453 million from GBP216 million. Its pretax profit increased sixfold to GBP195 million from GBP32 million. Starling also announced that Chief Executive Anne Boden will step down effective June 30, remaining as a non-executive director. At March 31, Starling comprises 16% of Chrysalis' portfolio.

Fund Managers Nick Williamson and Richard Watts comment: "The latest set of results published today are very strong and this is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by Anne and her team. We believe there is great strength and depth at Starling and look forward to working closely with...the executive team as they continue to further grow and develop the bank."

Current stock price: 58.20 pence, down 1.5% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 53%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 352 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CHRYSALIS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Chrysalis Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHRYSALIS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 59,10 GBX
Average target price 118,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Haining Independent Chairman
Stephen Charles Coe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tim P. Cruttenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Shirley Ewing Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHRYSALIS INVESTMENTS LIMITED-23.15%435
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.46%10 211
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.20%5 352
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND16.83%3 962
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.69%3 767
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-10.46%3 700
