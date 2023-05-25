Chrysalis notes Starling's soaring profit as bank CEO quits

Chrysalis Investments Ltd - London-headquartered trust investing in technology and finance startups - Notes Starling Bank revenue more than doubled in the year ended March 31 to GBP453 million from GBP216 million. Its pretax profit increased sixfold to GBP195 million from GBP32 million. Starling also announced that Chief Executive Anne Boden will step down effective June 30, remaining as a non-executive director. At March 31, Starling comprises 16% of Chrysalis' portfolio.

Fund Managers Nick Williamson and Richard Watts comment: "The latest set of results published today are very strong and this is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by Anne and her team. We believe there is great strength and depth at Starling and look forward to working closely with...the executive team as they continue to further grow and develop the bank."

Current stock price: 58.20 pence, down 1.5% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 53%

