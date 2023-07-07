Capital Ltd - London-based mining services firm - Says subsidiary MSALABS has completed a USD10 million equity fundraise, having received funds from both Capital and minority shareholders. Says funds will be used for the construction and roll out of its Chrysos PhotonAssay laboratories.

MSALABS Chief Executive Officer Stuart Thomson says: "The completion of our equity raise sets the business on strong footing for the next wave of growth, alongside the continued dedication of our employees."

Current stock price: 96.36 pence, up 2.7% on Friday

12-month change: up 18%

