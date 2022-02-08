CHS : Cooperative executives gain results-focused leadership skills

Fifteen cooperative leaders were honored at the 2022 CHS Top Customer Summit for completing Leading for Results, an intensive leadership training program offered by CHS Cooperative Resources through the Cooperative Leadership Academy.

"I'm inspired by the commitment of these leaders," says Brandon Smith, CHS executive vice president and general counsel. "The cooperative system needs their leadership and involvement to be strong for generations to come. To make tomorrow better, leaders need to learn new concepts and skills. Continuous learning results in motivation, creativity and excitement."

Leading for Results is a five-month, executive-level course designed specifically for agricultural cooperative leaders, offered in collaboration with North Dakota State University (NDSU). Participants who complete the course earn eight credits toward a degree from NDSU.

The following leaders were recognized as 2022 graduates of the Leading for Results program:

Eric Cantwell , CEO, Consumers Cooperative, Sauk City, Wis.

Brian Dinger , agronomy manager, Fessenden Co-op Association, Fessenden, N.D.

Bill Doyscher , assistant general manager, Farmers Cooperative Elevator Co., Hanley Falls, Minn.

Jeff Einck , agronomy manager, Chandler Co-op, Chandler, Minn.

Brad Gjermo , CEO, Rocky Mountain Supply, Inc., Belgrade, Mont.

Michelle Gubser , chief talent officer, ProVision Partners Cooperative, Marshfield, Wis.

Levi Hall , grain division manager, Horizon Resources, Williston, N.D.

Nate Kaiser , purchasing manager, Eau Claire Co-op Oil Co., Eau Claire, Wis.

Richard Lloyd , general manager, Valley Agronomics LLC, Nampa, Ind.

Nic McCarthy , senior vice president of agronomy, Central Valley Ag Cooperative, York, Neb.

Mark Milenski , executive vice president of agronomy, Agfinity Inc., Loveland, Colo.

Aaron Sith , director of sales development and marketing, Agfinity Inc., Loveland, Colo.

Jason Stark , general manager, Tabor Lumber Co-op, Tabor, S.D.

Josh Starr , energy division manager, Town & Country Supply, Laurel, Mont.

, energy division manager, Town & Country Supply, Laurel, Mont. Brad Stevens, edible bean division manager, Fessenden Co-op Association, Fessenden, N.D.

Leading for Results is a leadership development opportunity offered by CHS Cooperative Resources, the CHS team that provides resources and services to support member cooperatives' strategy, talent and leadership development needs.