Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CHS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 10:28:54 am
30.93 USD   +0.03%
10:42aCHS : Cooperative executives gain results-focused leadership skills
PU
02/04CHS : Earn a premium with Plenish® high-oleic soybeans
PU
02/03CHS : 5 ways co-ops make rural America stronger
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHS : Cooperative executives gain results-focused leadership skills

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fifteen cooperative leaders were honored at the 2022 CHS Top Customer Summit for completing Leading for Results, an intensive leadership training program offered by CHS Cooperative Resources through the Cooperative Leadership Academy.

"I'm inspired by the commitment of these leaders," says Brandon Smith, CHS executive vice president and general counsel. "The cooperative system needs their leadership and involvement to be strong for generations to come. To make tomorrow better, leaders need to learn new concepts and skills. Continuous learning results in motivation, creativity and excitement."

Leading for Results is a five-month, executive-level course designed specifically for agricultural cooperative leaders, offered in collaboration with North Dakota State University (NDSU). Participants who complete the course earn eight credits toward a degree from NDSU.

The following leaders were recognized as 2022 graduates of the Leading for Results program:

  • Eric Cantwell, CEO, Consumers Cooperative, Sauk City, Wis.
  • Brian Dinger, agronomy manager, Fessenden Co-op Association, Fessenden, N.D.
  • Bill Doyscher, assistant general manager, Farmers Cooperative Elevator Co., Hanley Falls, Minn.
  • Jeff Einck, agronomy manager, Chandler Co-op, Chandler, Minn.
  • Brad Gjermo, CEO, Rocky Mountain Supply, Inc., Belgrade, Mont.
  • Michelle Gubser, chief talent officer, ProVision Partners Cooperative, Marshfield, Wis.
  • Levi Hall, grain division manager, Horizon Resources, Williston, N.D.
  • Nate Kaiser, purchasing manager, Eau Claire Co-op Oil Co., Eau Claire, Wis.
  • Richard Lloyd, general manager, Valley Agronomics LLC, Nampa, Ind.
  • Nic McCarthy, senior vice president of agronomy, Central Valley Ag Cooperative, York, Neb.
  • Mark Milenski, executive vice president of agronomy, Agfinity Inc., Loveland, Colo.
  • Aaron Sith, director of sales development and marketing, Agfinity Inc., Loveland, Colo.
  • Jason Stark, general manager, Tabor Lumber Co-op, Tabor, S.D.
  • Josh Starr, energy division manager, Town & Country Supply, Laurel, Mont.
  • Brad Stevens, edible bean division manager, Fessenden Co-op Association, Fessenden, N.D.

Leading for Results is a leadership development opportunity offered by CHS Cooperative Resources, the CHS team that provides resources and services to support member cooperatives' strategy, talent and leadership development needs.

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHS INC.
10:42aCHS : Cooperative executives gain results-focused leadership skills
PU
02/04CHS : Earn a premium with Plenish® high-oleic soybeans
PU
02/03CHS : 5 ways co-ops make rural America stronger
PU
01/06CHS Reports Record First Quarter Earnings; STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND AND IMPROVED SUPPLY CHA..
AQ
01/05CHS Reports Record First Quarter Earnings
PR
01/05CHS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPE..
AQ
01/04CHS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021CHS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021CHS Inc. Owners Elect Five Board Members During Annual Meeting; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS PAS..
AQ
2021CHS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
AQ
More news
Chart CHS INC.
Duration : Period :
CHS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Perry L. Meyer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHS INC.0.06%0
CORTEVA, INC.4.80%35 999
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.7.22%20 627
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-6.94%3 788
QL RESOURCES BERHAD4.16%2 767
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.18.43%1 918