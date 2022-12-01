Advanced search
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
09:44 2022-12-01 am EST
28.43 USD   +0.19%
09:34aChs : Debertin says CHS Annual Meeting creates important connections
PU
11/24Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Says Expanded Taft Hartley Client Portfolio with Novus 360 Software Agreement
MT
11/18Chs : Annual Meeting attendees to vote for teacher award winners
PU
CHS : Debertin says CHS Annual Meeting creates important connections

12/01/2022 | 09:34am EST
By Kevin Hunt

The 2022 CHS Annual Meeting is underway. This year's theme is Connect. Grow. Thrive. Held in Minneapolis, Minn., the meeting draws CHS member cooperative-owners and producer-owners from across the United States.

In this video interview, Jay Debertin, president and CEO of CHS, talked about the importance of the meeting and how it helps attendees discover how to thrive as part of the cooperative system.

To view this content, you will need to update your cookie preferences to accept additional cookies.

"I really hope that people leaving this meeting continue to be proud of CHS, and understand the strategy of what we're about and how we can create connections to empower agriculture in the work that we do every day," said Debertin.

The two-day meeting is filled with CHS Board and management reports, director elections, educational sessions and interactive exhibits.

It also has opportunities for farmers and owners to visit one-on-one with CHS leadership and Board members.

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
