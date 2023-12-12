Five cooperative leaders joined the Cooperative Leadership Circle and were recognized for 25 years or more of service to the cooperative system at the 2023 CHS Annual Meeting, held in Minneapolis, Minn., on Dec. 7-8.

"It's an honor to recognize long-term leaders within the cooperative system and thank them for their service and commitment to meeting the needs of American farmers, ranchers and rural communities," says Jay Debertin, president and CEO of CHS.

The 2023 Cooperative Leadership Circle honorees are:

Daryn Edwards, general manager, Ray Farmers Union Elevator, Ray, N.D.

Tammy Grommesh, general manager, Farmers Cooperative Oil Company, Barnesville, Minn.

Steve Hunsley, president and CEO, Eau Claire Co-op Oil, Eau Claire, Wis.

Troy Kuenzi, president, Pratum Co-op, Salem, Ore.

Merle Lyons Jr., CEO, Southeast Farmers Coop, Burbank, S.D.

Since 1973, CHS has honored more than 1,200 cooperative general managers and CEOs for their long service. The Cooperative Leadership Circle recognizes leaders who have completed 25 or more years of cooperative service, including a minimum of 10 years as general manager or CEO.