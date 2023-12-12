CHS : Five inducted into Cooperative Leadership Circle
December 12, 2023 at 01:09 pm EST
Five cooperative leaders joined the Cooperative Leadership Circle and were recognized for 25 years or more of service to the cooperative system at the 2023 CHS Annual Meeting, held in Minneapolis, Minn., on Dec. 7-8.
"It's an honor to recognize long-term leaders within the cooperative system and thank them for their service and commitment to meeting the needs of American farmers, ranchers and rural communities," says Jay Debertin, president and CEO of CHS.
The 2023 Cooperative Leadership Circle honorees are:
Daryn Edwards, general manager, Ray Farmers Union Elevator, Ray, N.D.
Tammy Grommesh, general manager, Farmers Cooperative Oil Company, Barnesville, Minn.
Steve Hunsley, president and CEO, Eau Claire Co-op Oil, Eau Claire, Wis.
Since 1973, CHS has honored more than 1,200 cooperative general managers and CEOs for their long service. The Cooperative Leadership Circle recognizes leaders who have completed 25 or more years of cooperative service, including a minimum of 10 years as general manager or CEO.
CHS Inc. is an integrated agricultural company, which provides grain, food, agronomy and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. It provides products and services, ranging from initial agricultural inputs, such as fuels, farm supplies, crop nutrients and crop protection products to agricultural outputs that include grains and oilseeds, processed grains and oilseeds, renewable fuels, and food products. It operates through three segments. Energy segment is involved in refining, wholesaling, and retailing of petroleum products. Ag segment is involved in origination and marketing of grain; wholesaling of crop nutrient and crop protection products; selling of soybean meal, soybean refined oil and soyflour products; production and marketing of renewable fuels; and retail selling of petroleum and agronomy products, processed sunflowers, feed, and farm supplies. Nitrogen Production segment consists of its equity method investment in CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC.