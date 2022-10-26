Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CHS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-10-26 am EDT
27.44 USD   +0.81%
09:58aChs : Get timely ag market updates and more at 2022 CHS Annual Meeting
PU
10/18Chs : Life lessons from 24 years of co-op service
PU
10/12Chs : Registration is open for 2022 CHS Annual Meeting Dec. 1-2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHS : Get timely ag market updates and more at 2022 CHS Annual Meeting

10/26/2022 | 09:58am EDT
It's time to register for the 2022 CHS Annual Meeting, Dec. 1-2, in Minneapolis, Minn. Owners will enjoy a full agenda of education sessions, business and financial updates, CHS Board interactions and networking as they connect with other cooperative leaders and engage in CHS governance.

View the agenda and register for the annual meeting to participate in person or virtually. Register by Nov. 8 to secure a hotel room.

Education sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 1. The 45-minute sessions will cover a range of topics, including:

  • Equity management
  • Commodity market updates (corn, soybeans, wheat, crop nutrients, energy)
  • Bulls and bears: What's your market position?
  • Navigating the next 5 years of ag markets
  • Politics and policy: The next farm bill and more
  • What do mid-term election results mean for agriculture?
  • The future of energy: Progress and opportunities
  • Help your c-store stand out
  • Carbon and the sustainability journey
  • Ukraine update

Virtual attendees will be able to view and submit questions to all education sessions and the general session.

Information was mailed to voting-eligible CHS members on Oct. 11.

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 13:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
