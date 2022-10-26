CHS : Get timely ag market updates and more at 2022 CHS Annual Meeting

It's time to register for the 2022 CHS Annual Meeting, Dec. 1-2, in Minneapolis, Minn. Owners will enjoy a full agenda of education sessions, business and financial updates, CHS Board interactions and networking as they connect with other cooperative leaders and engage in CHS governance.

View the agenda and register for the annual meeting to participate in person or virtually. Register by Nov. 8 to secure a hotel room.

Education sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 1. The 45-minute sessions will cover a range of topics, including:

Equity management

Commodity market updates (corn, soybeans, wheat, crop nutrients, energy)

Bulls and bears: What's your market position?

Navigating the next 5 years of ag markets

Politics and policy: The next farm bill and more

What do mid-term election results mean for agriculture?

The future of energy: Progress and opportunities

Help your c-store stand out

Carbon and the sustainability journey

Ukraine update

Virtual attendees will be able to view and submit questions to all education sessions and the general session.

Information was mailed to voting-eligible CHS members on Oct. 11.