Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CHS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:19 2023-01-09 pm EST
28.50 USD   -0.49%
02:44pChs : Hands-on learning in a CHS internship
PU
12:33pAbercrombie & Fitch Raises Holiday-Quarter Guidance; Five Below Sees Results Near Top End of Target Ranges
MT
08:33aChico's FAS Cuts Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Net Sales Targets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHS : Hands-on learning in a CHS internship

01/09/2023 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Amy Sitze

Jackie Li didn't know much about CHS when he applied for a summer internship in November 2021, but he knew he wanted to apply his University of Minnesota computer science degree to a hands-on work environment.

The internship has been even more valuable than he expected, Li says. As part of the company's digital form management team, he spent the summer updating a seed management website to give farmers more flexibility in the ordering process.

"I knew it would impact people's lives, so I worked hard to make the site look good and run well," says Li, who's now working toward his computer science master's degree at the University of Minnesota and has extended his CHS internship through the school year.

Like Li, many CHS interns choose to come back - 39% are hired at the company full-time and 19% take on another internship at CHS. This year, more than 170 interns worked across the company in a variety of areas, including IT, finance, marketing, human resources and legal/compliance.

Li says he appreciates his team's willingness to provide help and guidance, while also trusting him to get his work done. "When you go through the struggle of doing something on the job, you learn so much more than reading about it in a textbook," he says.

Growing up in a small town in southeastern Minnesota, Li was surrounded by agriculture, but it wasn't a career path he considered. Now, he says, he sees how many opportunities there are for computer science, machine learning, data analytics and other high-tech skills in agriculture.

His biggest takeaway from the internship will be knowing when to ask for help, Li says. In his academic studies, he usually works alone, sometimes spending six or seven hours on a project only to realize he's stuck. "At CHS, I learned that you need to know when to stop and ask for help. I will keep that lesson with me forever."

Check out the full C Magazine with this article and more.

Related stories:

Attachments

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 19:43:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHS INC.
02:44pChs : Hands-on learning in a CHS internship
PU
12:33pAbercrombie & Fitch Raises Holiday-Quarter Guidance; Five Below Sees Results Near Top E..
MT
08:33aChico's FAS Cuts Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Net Sales Targets
MT
01/06Chs : MANRRS student leader says diversity will strengthen ag industry
PU
01/05Chs : High school commercial driver's license class
PU
01/04Chs : The future of ag education
PU
01/04Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns
RE
01/04Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns
RE
2022Chs : 10 favorite stories of 2022
PU
2022Chs : Cranberry harvest in Minnesota
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHS INC.
More recommendations
Chart CHS INC.
Duration : Period :
CHS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Jay D. Debertin President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Nelligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel W. Schurr Chairman
David Black Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Dusek Executive Vice President-CHS Country Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHS INC.2.10%0
CORTEVA, INC.3.79%43 591
QL RESOURCES3.63%3 100
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-5.59%1 748
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.2.67%1 287
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.47%1 229