NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said it has filed settled charges against CHS Hedging LLC for violations related to the Minnesota firm's failure to implement an adequate anti-money laundering program.

CHS Hedging has agreed to pay $6.5 million for anti-money laundering, risk management, recordkeeping and supervision violations, the CFTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)