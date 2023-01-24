Advanced search
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:11:21 2023-01-24 pm EST
28.50 USD   -0.52%
Chs : New Cenex partnership supports next generation of rodeo
PU
06:15aCHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
AQ
01/20CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
PR
CHS : New Cenex partnership supports next generation of rodeo

01/24/2023 | 02:25pm EST
Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS, has announced a new partnership with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) for the 2023 competitive season. The partnership will foster new customer connections within the brand's key retail footprint, while fueling an up-and-coming generation of rodeo athletes.

The partnership will include Cenex brand placements across NIRA digital platforms, social channels, in-arena signage and TV commercials on ESPN. On-site activities at select competitions will also create new brand touchpoints with dedicated rodeo fans.

"We're proud to support the next generation of rodeo," says Matt Mohs, vice president of Cenex refined fuels marketing. "Through this partnership, Cenex continues its dedication to supporting youth sports across rural America and celebrates a sport that's so deeply rooted in the traditions and values of our farmer owners."

"The NIRA is thrilled to be partnering with Cenex in 2023. It's the perfect fit for our industry," says NIRA Commissioner Jim Dewey Brown. "With CHS owned by farmers and ranchers, the Cenex brand is fueling rural America. We know these are the people that created our sport, and to be celebrating that history through this sponsorship is a wonderful thing."

See the Cenex brand in action as this partnership comes to life on the Cenex Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social channels.

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 19:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
