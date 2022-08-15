Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CHS Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:32 2022-08-15 pm EDT
30.25 USD   +0.33%
05:48pCHS : Owners forum recording now available
PU
08/11CHS : $75,000 in grants to support ag-focused projects available for teachers
PU
08/09CHS : Cenex® brand awards Hometown Pride grant to support people facing medical hardship
PU
CHS : Owners forum recording now available

08/15/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
If you missed the in-person CHS owners forums held across the country in July and August, you can watch a recording of the forum held Aug. 11, 2022 below. You'll hear business updates, a financial report through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, information on business trends and answers to owner questions.

Watch for additional owner events and recordings of previous events.

CHS Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05:48pCHS : Owners forum recording now available
PU
08/09CHS : Cenex® brand awards Hometown Pride grant to support people facing medical hardship
PU
07/19CHS : New video kicks off CHS Foundation's 75th anniversary
PU
07/19CHS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
PU
07/07CHS : Reports Third Quarter Earnings - Form 8-K
AQ
07/07CHS Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PU
07/07CHS Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PR
06/16CHS INC. : Ex-dividend day
AQ
06/15CHS : Propane goes global
FA
06/15CHS : Propane goes global
PU
CHS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Jay D. Debertin President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Nelligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel W. Schurr Chairman
David Black Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Dusek Executive Vice President-CHS Country Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHS INC.-2.43%0
CORTEVA, INC.30.63%44 381
QL RESOURCES9.85%2 748
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.11.64%1 867
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.5.43%1 392
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD63.59%1 345