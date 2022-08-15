CHS : Owners forum recording now available

If you missed the in-person CHS owners forums held across the country in July and August, you can watch a recording of the forum held Aug. 11, 2022 below. You'll hear business updates, a financial report through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, information on business trends and answers to owner questions.
Watch for additional owner events and recordings of previous events.
