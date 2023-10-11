It's time to register for the 2023 CHS Annual Meeting, Dec. 7-8, in Minneapolis, Minn. CHS owners will enjoy a full agenda of education sessions, business and financial updates, CHS Board interactions and networking as they reconnect with other cooperative leaders and engage in the governance of CHS.

View the agenda and register for the annual meeting to participate in person or virtually. Register by Nov. 10 to secure a hotel room.

Two sets of proposed CHS Bylaws changes will be brought to CHS owners for votes at the annual meeting:

Equity management : The CHS Board has identified the need to make changes to the CHS equity management program to ensure it remains valuable to owners.

: The CHS Board has identified the need to make changes to the CHS equity management program to ensure it remains valuable to owners. CHS Board representation : Amendments would adjust the number of CHS Directors per region to better reflect the CHS ownership base.

Annual meeting activities on Dec. 7 include education sessions from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., the opening general session beginning at 4 p.m. and a welcome reception.

On Dec. 8, regional caucuses will begin at 8 a.m. and the general session and business meeting will reconvene at 9:45 a.m., concluding at about noon.

Information related to voting delegate registration was mailed to voting-eligible CHS members on Oct. 10.