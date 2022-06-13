Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CHS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:09 2022-06-13 am EDT
32.00 USD   -0.93%
11:23aCHS : This FFA leader is always learning
PU
06/10CHS : 9 steps to better crop protection products
PU
06/10CHS : 5 field scouting tools for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHS : This FFA leader is always learning

06/13/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Despite her success as a chapter, regional and state FFA leader, Maddie Smith has a dark secret in her past: She used to sneak forbidden poultry into Fillmore Central High School in southeastern Minnesota.

"As part of our FFA community service program, we'd take animals to visit people in the local senior center. I'd have to put my box of ducklings somewhere before I went home, so I would just sneak them into school," she says, laughing.

The University of Minnesota junior no longer brings farm animals to class but remains deeply grateful for the lessons her seven years in FFA taught her about leadership, farming and herself. "As you grow and mature, you realize it's not the awards you receive or the speeches you make," she says. "It's really about acknowledging the issues that are facing us and having the hope and earnestness to pursue something better."

Smith learned those lessons through some personal setbacks her first two years of college, including running for national FFA office twice without getting elected. The upside, she says, is that she now has more time and freedom to focus on academics - she's majoring in applied economics and communications studies, with minors in horticulture and international agriculture. This spring, she's studying in Chico, Calif., so she can see agriculture from a different geographical perspective.

While Smith is still considering career options, she knows agriculture will always be part of who she is. "You don't have to be working in agriculture to gain value from learning about it," she says. "It's something I will always care about, no matter what my job is."

Check out the full Spring 2022 issue of C magazine with this article and more.

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHS INC.
11:23aCHS : This FFA leader is always learning
PU
06/10CHS : 9 steps to better crop protection products
PU
06/10CHS : 5 field scouting tools for 2022
PU
06/08CHS : 5 things to know about crop nutrient costs
PU
06/07CHS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06CHS : Back to the future? Comparing today's economy with the 1980s
PU
06/03CHS : 3 myths about ag inflation
PU
06/02CHS : Register for 2022 CHS owners forums
PU
06/01CHS : Navigating ag price volatility
PU
05/31Comprehensive healthcare system expands client portfolio with third party administrator
AQ
More news
Chart CHS INC.
Duration : Period :
CHS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Jay D. Debertin President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Nelligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel W. Schurr Chairman
David Black Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Dusek Executive Vice President-CHS Country Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHS INC.4.53%0
CORTEVA, INC.22.63%41 960
QL RESOURCES BERHAD11.60%2 821
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.28.71%2 191
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD7.01%1 462
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD10.14%1 351