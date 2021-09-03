CHS : U.S. Gulf Coast grain exports remain crippled by Ida as harvest nears

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Much of Louisiana Gulf Coast grain
exporting capacity remained shuttered on Friday, as flooding and
power outages from Hurricane Ida continue to cripple exports
from the busiest U.S. grain shipping port, a state official
said.
Crop exporters are anxious for shipping to resume as autumn
harvests and the country's peak grain export season loom at a
time of strong demand from China. Crop export volumes are due to
increase up to five-fold from now to mid-October.
"About 50% of the grain export capacity in the lower
Mississippi River is not operational," said Mike Strain,
commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.
"The grain harvest is coming in from the Midwest, and a lot
of that grain is going to come down the river to us."
Limited grain barge movement has resumed on parts of the
Mississippi River that supplies export terminals, allowing some
facilities such as a Louis Dreyfus terminal near
Baton Rouge to begin recovery, he said.
But the area around the southernmost grain terminal on the
river - owned by CHS Inc - is still swamped with as
much four feet of water, Strain said.
A 60-mile section of the waterway remains impassible due to
downed power lines and sunken or grounded barges, the U.S. Coast
Guard said.
More than 50 ocean-going ships are anchored along the
Mississippi River waiting for it to reopen so they can load up
with corn, soybeans and other commodities, according to shipping
sources.
Export inspections of corn over the past week are expected
to be the lowest in at least a year, according to analyst
estimates gathered by Reuters ahead of a weekly U.S. Department
of Agriculture report on Tuesday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it expects to complete
a survey of the shipping channel by early next week, at which
point crews will be dispatched to remove any obstructions or
sunken boats.
Farmers' profits will suffer if the region does not resume
operations before harvests ramp up, said Mike Steenhoek,
executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.
"If the export facilities in the region are not back up and
running at normal capacity by this time ... we will essentially
be attaching a garden hose to a fire hydrant," he said.
(Reporting by Karl Plume and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago;
Editing by David Gregorio)