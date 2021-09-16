CHS : U.S. barge costs spike weeks after Hurricane Ida; CHS terminal under repair

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Barge freight costs for moving grains in
the Midwestern United States spiked on Thursday due to ongoing
logistical problems more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida,
while CHS Inc said the timeline to reopen its terminal
remains uncertain.
CHS Inc, a farmer cooperative and grain trader,
said it expects its Myrtle Grove, Louisiana, grain export
terminal to be operational by the height of the U.S. corn and
soy harvest but could not be more specific.
The terminal, which unloads grain barges and loads
ocean-going vessels for export, remains without power from the
local utility provider and repair crews are using an onsite
generator, it said. Power will have to be restored to resume
shipments.
Ida devastated the region's power grid and damaged some of
the nearly dozen grain terminals dotted along the Mississippi
River from Baton Rouge to the Gulf of Mexico that form the
busiest U.S. grain export hub.
Global grain trader Cargill Inc reopened its
Westwego, Louisiana, grain export terminal this week, while
rival exporters Louis Dreyfus Co and
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co have been loading export
shipments for several days.
As grain handlers scramble to resume operations at the Gulf,
China this week booked four to six bulk cargoes of Brazilian
soybeans for shipment in October and November, during the peak
of the U.S. export period. Those deals fueled industry concerns
that Gulf terminal capacity would remain constrained into next
month.
Problems at the Gulf are elevating costs for barge freight
along Midwest rivers, cash grain traders said. Delays in
unloading barges arriving at the Gulf are creating a shortage of
empty barges needed upriver as the harvest of corn and soybeans
begins in the heart of the Midwest.
Barges on the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee,
through Cairo, Illinois, were offered Wednesday at 750% of
tariff, a surge from 650% two days earlier in a market where
moves of 10 percentage points are more common.
Adding urgency, crops are maturing earlier than normal in
key states such as Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. In Minnesota,
the No. 4 corn producer, the corn harvest was 3% complete by
Sept. 12, and 34% of the crop was mature, compared to the
state's five-year average of 20%, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
The harvest was more advanced in southern states such as
Mississippi, where 75% of the state's corn has been cut along
with 18% of the soybeans.
The bulk of soybeans in top producing states Iowa and
Illinois are generally harvested in October, and export
shipments normally peak during that month or the next. The corn
harvest typically begins first, but often drags into November.
"You've got these southern states, and you need to get all
of that through the system before the real big volume comes from
places like Missouri, Iowa, Illinois. That is clearly something
to be monitoring," said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of
the Soy Transportation Coalition.
