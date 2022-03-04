Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CHS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 11:03:13 am
31.48 USD   +0.11%
10:16aCHS : Why I work in agriculture
PU
03/03CHS : Growing America's essential cotton crop
PU
02/28CHS : Reindeer farm keeps its stars happy and healthy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHS : Why I work in agriculture

03/04/2022 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minnesota farmer-owner Riley Hammel spoke for his family and other young farmers and ranchers in a moment of reflection at the 2021 CHS Annual Meeting in December.

"I have been asked why I work in agriculture. It's the reward of the hard work and the feeling of accomplishment. It's knowing you are doing something of value, something to pass on that will continue for years to come.

"These last few years have been tough, but we live for the planning, the planting, the watching and the harvesting. That feeling of satisfaction will never get old.

"My earliest memories of farming involve my grandpa. I biked seven miles from home to his farm so I could help him fix equipment, pick rock, drive tractor or simply learn from him.

"The farm is where I learned responsibility and integrity, something I believe many other jobs do not teach. After high school, I tried other jobs, including plumbing and carpentry, but nothing felt quite right. So, starting small, I began managing my grandpa's farm while launching my own trucking company.

Riley Hammel addressed other CHS owners at the 2021 CHS Annual Meeting.

"Now I farm 800 acres and was recently able to buy my grandpa's farm with my wife, Morgan. Unfortunately, my grandpa passed away last fall and was unable to see my dream of officially owning and operating the family farm come true.

"Grandpa and I farmed together side by side. The first harvest without him was tough, but I could hear his voice in my head, reminding me of things he taught me through the years - the things that made me fall in love with agriculture and made me into who I am today.

"The relationships I've built in agriculture are important to me, from the guy I buy fertilizer from to the landlords who trust me with their property. Every relationship is unique and helps me build a better operation.

"2021 was an extra special year for our family. My wife drove the grain cart with our oldest daughter, who is 8 and constantly asking questions, while I hauled around our 17-month-old. Her new favorite word is 'combine.'

"Morgan and I can't wait to pass the passion we feel for agriculture to our two daughters, as my grandpa did to me. In many ways, I think agriculture chose me. This is exactly where I want to be."

Check out the full Winter 2022 issue of C magazine with this article and more.

Disclaimer

CHS Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHS INC.
10:16aCHS : Why I work in agriculture
PU
03/03CHS : Growing America's essential cotton crop
PU
02/28CHS : Reindeer farm keeps its stars happy and healthy
PU
02/24CHS : How an Iowa agricultural co-op recovered from a ransomware attack
PU
02/24CHS : What you can learn from one co-op's ransomware attack
PU
02/24CHS : 5 tips for preventing cyberattacks
PU
02/22CHS : Market dynamics are changing how the world views grain trade
PU
02/14CORVALLIS TO KANSAS : FFA leaves an impact on students across the U.S.
PU
02/09CHS : 2022 CHS Sunflower premium contracts now available
PU
02/08CHS : provides new text option for propane customers
PU
More news
Chart CHS INC.
Duration : Period :
CHS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Perry L. Meyer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHS INC.1.75%0
CORTEVA, INC.8.97%37 456
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.4.78%20 282
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED4.88%4 295
QL RESOURCES BERHAD7.00%2 842
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.22.07%2 072