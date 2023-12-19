A new CHS propane rail-ship terminal is online and available to propane marketers near Yuma, Colo.

The new facility's location will support propane marketers in eastern Colorado, western Nebraska and western Kansas and will help them avoid long trips to the Conway propane hub in Kansas.

"We were determined to ensure this region had access to a central, reliable supply," says Scott Pearson, vice president, CHS propane. "Before this terminal came online, some of our customers were having to make eight or 10-hour trips to fill transport loads of propane."

Supply chain disruptions, gas plant closures and transition of a nearby refinery to producing renewable diesel have hampered product supply in the area in recent years, while driver shortages have added challenges.

"A new resource like this will help me keep my customers supplied, even at the height of the heating season," says David Dodson, vice president of energy for Ag Valley Co-op, Edison, Neb.

"This new supply point will go a long way in easing the bottlenecks we're seeing in our supply chain system at the lift points currently available to us," says Jess Wimmer, petroleum division manager, WESTCO, Alliance, Neb. "With big demand and long lines for limited supply at critical times, it's exciting to see this relief coming to the region."

As one of the largest propane wholesale suppliers in the United States, CHS has access to propane supply at more than 150 terminals in 40 states and five Canadian provinces. The new Yuma terminal features two loading stations, 24-hour access and capacity for 12 railcars for shorter transport load times.

"This terminal allows CHS to continue to be a dependable supplier and make the process of lifting gallons faster, easier and more convenient for customers in the heart of America," says Pearson.