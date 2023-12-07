At the 2023 CHS Annual Meeting, held Dec. 6-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, Minn., CHS President and CEO Jay Debertin shared his thoughts on how being a cooperative makes CHS unique.

CHS Board Chair Dan Schurr discussed why owners gather every year at the CHS Annual Meeting and why the event is important.

