Corn, soybeans sag on U.S. export worries after Ida; wheat follows

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell about 2%
on Wednesday, with the benchmark December contract hitting
a seven-week low as worries about shipping delays from the U.S.
Gulf Coast triggered a round of long liquidation, analysts said.
Soybean futures hit a two-month low and wheat followed the
weaker trend. Commodity funds hold net long positions in Chicago
Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, leaving both markets
vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation.
As of 1:03 p.m. CDT (1803 GMT), CBOT December corn was
down 10-1/2 cents at $5.23-3/4 per bushel, after dipping to
$5.18-1/4, the contract's lowest since July 12.
CBOT November soybeans were down 15-1/2 cents at
$12.77 a bushel after hitting $12.70, its lowest since June 28.
December wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $7.15 a bushel.
Traders continued to gauge damage around U.S. Gulf Coast
export terminals following Hurricane Ida. The storm damaged two
grain export elevators owned by global grain trader Cargill Inc
in Louisiana, and rival shipper CHS Inc
warned on Monday its grain facility may lack power for weeks
after the storm tore through the busiest U.S. grains port.
Corn futures fell for a third day on fears that the problems
could back up U.S. grain exports as the fall harvest approaches.
"This week's Ida-related selling led to chart-related
selling in the grain and oilseed sector as momentum remains to
the downside," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist
for StoneX.
Wheat futures followed corn and soy lower, backing away from
8-1/2-month highs set in August.
"The fundamentals of the northern hemisphere (crops) are
generally known," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "It is
mainly technical considerations that are currently dominating."
Sovecon said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast for Russia's
2021 wheat crop to 75.4 million tonnes from 76.2 million, with
the consultancy citing low spring wheat yields.
Meanwhile, forecasts pointed to moderate weather for Midwest
corn and soy crops, including rain in some dry northwestern
zones, as attention turns to harvesting that is getting under
way.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting
by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu and Jonathan Oatis)