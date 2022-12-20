Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CHS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHSCP   US12542R2094

CHS INC.

(CHSCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
28.19 USD   +0.95%
11:21aCHS Hedging to pay $6.5 mln for anti-money laundering issues, other violations -CFTC
RE
11:21aChs hedging to pay $6.5 mln for anti-money laundering, risk mana…
RE
11:19aU.s. commodity futures trading commission files settled charges…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION FILES SETTLED CHARGES…

12/20/2022 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION FILES SETTLED CHARGES AGAINST CHS HEDGING LLC -STATEMENT


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHS INC.
11:21aCHS Hedging to pay $6.5 mln for anti-money laundering issues, other violations -CFTC
RE
11:21aChs hedging to pay $6.5 mln for anti-money laundering, risk mana…
RE
11:19aU.s. commodity futures trading commission files settled charges…
RE
12/19Chs : Nanci Lilja recognized with FFA's highest honor
PU
12/15Chs : government affairs team develops ag and energy policy agenda
PU
12/15CHS Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
PR
12/15CHS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/14Chs : 2022 CHS year-end reports available
PU
12/13French insect-based ingredients maker Ynsect expands in North America
RE
12/13Chs : Foundation celebrates 75 years of giving back to agriculture
PU
More news
Chart CHS INC.
Duration : Period :
CHS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Jay D. Debertin President & Chief Executive Officer
Olivia Nelligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel W. Schurr Chairman
David Black Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Dusek Executive Vice President-CHS Country Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHS INC.-8.79%0
CORTEVA, INC.23.31%41 655
QL RESOURCES24.07%3 119
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.24%1 732
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-5.54%1 247
GENTING PLANTATIONS-10.45%1 217