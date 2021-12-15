Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises : Circulars - NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS WITH REQUEST FORM

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00560)

15 December 2021

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of the Circular regarding

the Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relation to

the Acquisition of 40% of the Total Issued Share Capital of the Target Company on the website of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd. ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication ("the Corporate Communication") of the Company is now available on the Company's website at www.cksd.com.

You may now access the Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd.

Cheung Mei Ki Maggie

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.