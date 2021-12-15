Log in
  Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited
CHU KONG SHIPPING ENTERPRISES (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises : Circulars - NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS WITH REQUEST FORM

12/15/2021 | 04:59am EST
Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00560)

15 December 2021

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder,

Notification of publication of the Circular regarding

the Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relation to

the Acquisition of 40% of the Total Issued Share Capital of the Target Company on the website of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd. ("the Company")

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication ("the Corporate Communication") of the Company is now available on the Company's website at www.cksd.com.

You may now access the Corporate Communication on the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd.

Cheung Mei Ki Maggie

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

Request Form

To: Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the Circular regarding the Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relation to the Acquisition of 40% of the Total Issued Share Capital of the Target Company and all future corporate communications (Note 1) of the Company (Note 2).

(Please mark "X" in the appropriate box)

  • English printed copy of the Corporate Communication
  • Chinese printed copy of the Corporate Communication

Signature:

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact Phone Number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected above.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "PDPO").
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and is used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this Request Form. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process your such instructions and/or requests as stated in this Request Form.
  3. Your Personal Data will not be transferred to other third parties (other than the Share Registrar) unless it is a requirement to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing addressed to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Share Registrar.

(Please cut along the dotted line請沿虛線剪下）

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

to return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Tricor Tengis Limited

卓佳登捷時有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37

Hong Kong 香港

Disclaimer

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 09:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
