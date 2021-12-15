Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises : Proxy FormsPROXY FORM (GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 December 2021)
12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00560)
PROXY FORM
Number of shares which this proxy form relates (note 2)
(GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 December 2021)
I/We (note 1)
of
being the
registered holder(s) in the capital of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint (note 3)
the Chairman of the meeting, or
(name) of
as my/our proxy
to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") to be held at United Conference Centre, 10/F., United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Friday, 31 December 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or at every adjournment thereof in respect of the resolution set out in the notice convening the General Meeting (the "Notice of General Meeting") as indicated below, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
FOR (note 4)
AGAINST (note 4)
1. the execution of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (as defined and described in the circular dated 15 December 2021) be and are hereby confirmed, ratified and approved and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and is hereby approved; and any one or more directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things as they consider necessary and to sign and execute all such documents (including under the seal of the Company), and to take all such steps which in their opinion may be necessary appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purpose of giving effect to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and completing the transactions contemplated thereby.
SIGNATURE(s) (notes 5,6,7 and 8):
Dated this
day of
2021
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in Block Capitals.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting, or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided.
If you wish to vote for any of the resolution set out above, please tick ("✓") the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick ("✓") the box marked "Against". If left blank, the proxy will vote for or against the resolution or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of General Meeting.
If there are joint holders of any share, only one needs to sign. Any one of the joint holders may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy as if he was solely entitled thereto. But if more than one joint holder are present, either personally or by proxy, only the vote of the senior holder will be counted. For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
If the member is a corporation, this form must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised in writing.
In order to be valid, this proxy form must be duly completed and signed and deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and, in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting (i.e. before Wednesday, 29 December 2021 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
Any alteration to this form must be initialled by the person who signs it.
Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:06 UTC.