Chuan : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021

Chuan Holdings Limited

川 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1420)

FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MONDAY, 24 MAY 2021

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) ordinary shares in the share capital of Chuan Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3)

of

OR FAILING HIM, the CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at 20 Senoko Drive Singapore 758207 on Monday, 24 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m. or at any adjournment thereof, to vote for me/us and in my/our names in respect of the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM of the Company (the "AGM Notice") as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Items to be passed pursuant to the AGM Notice FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5) 1. To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and the auditors for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 2.(a) To re-elect Mr. Quek Sze Whye as an executive director of the Company. 2.(b) To re-elect Mr. Bijay Joseph as an executive director of the Company. 2.(c) To re-elect Mr. Lau Yan Hong as an executive director of the Company. 2.(d) To re-elect Mr. Phang Yew Kiat as a non-executive director of the Company. 2.(e) To re-elect Mr. Chan Po Siu as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 2.(f) To re-elect Mr. Xu Fenglei as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 3. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix all directors remuneration of the Company. 4. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy following the retirement of BDO Limited and to hold office until conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix its remuneration. 5. Ordinary resolution as set out in item 5 of the AGM Notice (To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company). 6. Ordinary resolution as set out in item 6 of the AGM Notice (To grant a general mandate to the directors to buy back ordinary shares in the Company). 7. Ordinary resolution as set out in item 7 of the AGM Notice (To extend the general mandate to the directors to issue ordinary shares in the Company). Dated this day of 2021 Signature (Note 7)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of ordinary shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the ordinary shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint a proxy or, if holding two or more ordinary shares, more than one proxy to attend, and speak and vote at, the meeting or any adjournment thereof on his behalf. If a member appoints more than one proxy, he must specify the number of ordinary shares each proxy is appointed to represent. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In the case of joint holders, this form of proxy must be signed by the member whose name stands first on the register of members. Please indicate with a " ✓ " in the appropriate space beside each of the resolutions showing how you wish your proxy to vote. In the absence of any such indication, you will be deemed to have authorized your proxy to vote or to abstain from voting at his discretion. Where there are joint registered holders of any ordinary share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such ordinary share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such ordinary share(s) shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. This form of proxy must be signed by the appointer, or his attorney duly authorized in writing, or if the appointer is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized in writing. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited with the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time of meeting or any adjournment thereof. Any alterations made in this form should be initialled by the person signing it. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person of the AGM or any adjustment thereof should such Shareholder so wishes, and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.