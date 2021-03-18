Chuang China Investments : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

References are made to the circular of Chuang's China Investments Limited (the ''Company'') dated 19 March 2021 in relation to the proposed disposals of (I) the Sale Shares and the Sale Loan; and (II) the PRC Sale Shares (the ''Proposed Transactions'') and notice of special general meeting of the Company dated 19 March 2021 convening the special general meeting of the Company to be held at the 7th Floor, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in relation to the Proposed Transactions (the ''SGM'').

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that for the purpose of determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the SGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 8 April 2021 to Tuesday, 13 April 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the SGM, all transfers of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 April 2021.

By order of the Board of Chuang's China Investments Limited

Albert Chuang Ka Pun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun, Miss Ann Li Mee Sum, Mr. Chong Ka Fung, Mr. Sunny Pang Chun Kit, Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam and Mr. Neville Charles Kotewall are the Executive Directors of the Company, Mr. Dominic Lai is the Non-Executive Director of the Company, and Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, Mr. Andrew Fan Chun Wah, Dr. Eddy Li Sau Hung and Dr. Ng Kit Chong are the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company.