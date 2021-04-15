Log in
CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(298)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chuang China Investments : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TIMES CHINA NOTES

04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

I

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF THE TIMES CHINA NOTES

The Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board announce that on 15 April 2021, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China, has acquired from the open market the Times China Notes with the principal amount of US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million) at the consideration of approximately US$4.15 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.3 million).

For Chuang's China, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's China under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

For Chuang's Consortium, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's Consortium under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board announce that on 15 April 2021, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China, has acquired from the open market the Times China Notes with the principal amount of US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million) at the consideration of approximately US$4.15 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.3 million). The date of settlement for the consideration of the Times China Notes Acquisition is on 19 April 2021.

- 1 -

THE TIMES CHINA NOTES ACQUISITION

The principal terms of the Times China Notes Acquisition are summarized below:

Issuer:

Times China Holdings Limited

Principal amount:

US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million)

Consideration and date

The consideration is approximately US$4.15 million (equivalent

of settlement:

to approximately HK$32.3 million), being approximately

101.25% of the principal amount of the Times China Notes and

unpaid accrued interest, and the date of settlement is on 19 April

2021

Coupon:

6.6% per annum, payable semi-annually

Maturity date:

2 March 2023

Listing:

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

The Chuang's China Group intends to fund the Times China Notes Acquisition from its internal resources and/or banking facilities.

As the Times China Notes Acquisition was conducted by the Purchaser from the open market through the Purchaser's security brokers (which are and whose beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties), the identities of the sellers of the Times China Notes cannot be ascertained. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board and having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the Times China Notes and their respective beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

In addition to the Times China Notes acquired pursuant to the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's China Group also held the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes with maturity dates in 2022 with an aggregate principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.3 million). The Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes were acquired by the Chuang's China Group at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.5 million at book cost). After the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's China Group holds an aggregate principal amount of US$7.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$54.4 million) notes issued by the Issuer.

In addition to the Times China Notes acquired pursuant to the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's Consortium Group also held the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes with maturity dates ranging from 2021 to 2023 with an aggregate principal amount of US$10.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$77.7 million). The Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes were acquired by the Chuang's Consortium Group at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$10.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$78.3 million at book cost). After the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's Consortium Group holds an aggregate principal amount of US$14.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$108.8 million) notes issued by the Issuer.

- 2 -

INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER

According to the public information available to the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board, the Issuer is an investment holding company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in property development, urban redevelopment business and property leasing.

As at the date of this joint announcement, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

INFORMATION ON CHUANG'S CHINA, CHUANG'S CHINA GROUP AND THE PURCHASER

Chuang's China is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 298). Chuang's China is an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of, and owned as to approximately 60.71% by, the Chuang's Consortium Group as at the date of this joint announcement.

The Chuang's China Group is principally engaged in property development, investment and trading, hotel operation and management, development and operation of cemetery, sales of goods and merchandises (including art pieces), and securities investment and trading.

The Purchaser is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China. The principal activities of the Purchaser are securities investment and trading.

INFORMATION ON CHUANG'S CONSORTIUM AND CHUANG'S CONSORTIUM GROUP

Chuang's Consortium is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 367).

The Chuang's Consortium Group is principally engaged in property development, investment and trading, hotel operation and management, development and operation of cemetery, manufacturing, sales and trading of goods and merchandises, securities investment and trading and money lending business.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Chuang's Consortium Group holds approximately 60.71% of the total issued share capital of Chuang's China.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TIMES CHINA NOTES ACQUISITION

The Times China Notes Acquisition forms part of the investment activities of the Chuang's China Group and the Chuang's Consortium Group, which is in their ordinary and usual course of business. The Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board consider that the Times China Notes Acquisition will provide the Chuang's China Group and the Chuang's Consortium Group, respectively with an opportunity to enhance income for their surplus cash amidst the prevailing low interest rate environment.

- 3 -

As the Times China Notes Acquisition was conducted through the open market, the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board are of the opinion that the terms of the Times China Notes Acquisition are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Times China Notes Acquisition is in the interests of Chuang's China and Chuang's Consortium and their respective shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

For Chuang's China, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's China under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

For Chuang's Consortium, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's Consortium under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

''Chuang's China''

''Chuang's China Board'' ''Chuang's China Group'' ''Chuang's Consortium''

''Chuang's Consortium Board''

''Chuang's Consortium Group''

''connected person(s)'' ''HK$''

Chuang's China Investments Limited (莊士中國投資有限公 司), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 298). As at the date of this joint announcement, Chuang's China is owned as to approximately 60.71% by the Chuang's Consortium Group

the board of directors of Chuang's China

Chuang's China and its subsidiaries

Chuang's Consortium International Limited (莊士機構國際 有限公司), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 367)

the board of directors of Chuang's Consortium

Chuang's Consortium and its subsidiaries, including the Chuang's China Group

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

- 4 -

''Hong Kong''

''Independent Third Party(ies)''

''Issuer''

''Listing Rules''

''PRC''

''Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes''

''Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions''

''Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes''

''Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes Acquisitions''

''Purchaser''

''Stock Exchange''

''Times China Notes''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

any entity(ies) or person(s) which or who is/are not a connected person of Chuang's China or Chuang's Consortium within the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

Times China Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1233)

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

The People's Republic of China

5.75% senior notes due April 2022 in the principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.3 million) issued by the Issuer and held by the Purchaser

the subscriptions and acquisitions (as the case may be) of the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes by the Purchaser

6.0% senior notes due May 2021 in the principal amount of US$2.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$15.5 million), 5.75% senior notes due April 2022 in the principal amount of US$1.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.8 million), 6.6% senior notes due March 2023 in the principal amount of US$1.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.8 million) and 6.75% senior notes due July 2023 in the principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.3 million) issued by the Issuer and held by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's Consortium and the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes

the subscriptions and acquisitions (as the case may be) of the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's Consortium and the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions

Rich Joint Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

6.6% senior notes due March 2023 issued by the Issuer

- 5 -

''Times China Notes

the acquisition of

the Times China Notes in the principal

Acquisition''

amount of US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately

HK$31.1 million) by the Purchaser from the open market

on 15 April 2021

''US$''

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United

States of America

''%''

per cent

By order of the board of

By order of the board of

Chuang's Consortium International Limited

Chuang's China Investments Limited

Albert Chuang Ka Pun

Albert Chuang Ka Pun

Chairman and Managing Director

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 April 2021

As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun, Mr. Richard Hung Ting Ho, Mr. Chong Ka Fung, Miss Ann Li Mee Sum, Mrs. Candy Kotewall Chuang Ka Wai, Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam and Mr. Chan Chun Man are the executive directors of Chuang's Consortium, and Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, Mr. Fong Shing Kwong, Mr. Yau Chi Ming, Mr. David Chu Yu Lin and Mr. Tony Tse Wai Chuen are the independent non- executive directors of Chuang's Consortium.

As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun, Miss Ann Li Mee Sum, Mr. Chong Ka Fung, Mr. Sunny Pang Chun Kit, Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam and Mr. Neville Charles Kotewall are the executive directors of Chuang's China, and Mr. Dominic Lai is the non-executive director of Chuang's China, and Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, Mr. Andrew Fan Chun Wah, Dr. Eddy Li Sau Hung and Dr. Ng Kit Chong are the independent non-executive directors of Chuang's China.

Unless otherwise stated, for the purpose of illustration only, amounts denominated in US$ in this joint announcement have been translated into HK$ at the rate of US$1.00 = HK$7.77. Such translation should not be construed as a representation that the amounts in question have been, could have been or could be converted at any particular rate or at all.

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Chuang's China Investments Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2020 -192 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2020 568 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 057 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,72x
EV / Sales 2020 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chuang's China Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ka Fung Chong Managing Director & Executive Director
Ka Pun Chuang Chairman
Chun Wah Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS LIMITED5.88%136
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.60%45 738
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.44%39 859
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.16%33 830
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.91%28 012
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.58%27 438
