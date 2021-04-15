Chuang China Investments : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TIMES CHINA NOTES 04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement. (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) I DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF THE TIMES CHINA NOTES The Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board announce that on 15 April 2021, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China, has acquired from the open market the Times China Notes with the principal amount of US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million) at the consideration of approximately US$4.15 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.3 million). For Chuang's China, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's China under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules. For Chuang's Consortium, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's Consortium under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules. INTRODUCTION The Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board announce that on 15 April 2021, the Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China, has acquired from the open market the Times China Notes with the principal amount of US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million) at the consideration of approximately US$4.15 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.3 million). The date of settlement for the consideration of the Times China Notes Acquisition is on 19 April 2021. - 1 - THE TIMES CHINA NOTES ACQUISITION The principal terms of the Times China Notes Acquisition are summarized below: Issuer: Times China Holdings Limited Principal amount: US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million) Consideration and date The consideration is approximately US$4.15 million (equivalent of settlement: to approximately HK$32.3 million), being approximately 101.25% of the principal amount of the Times China Notes and unpaid accrued interest, and the date of settlement is on 19 April 2021 Coupon: 6.6% per annum, payable semi-annually Maturity date: 2 March 2023 Listing: The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited The Chuang's China Group intends to fund the Times China Notes Acquisition from its internal resources and/or banking facilities. As the Times China Notes Acquisition was conducted by the Purchaser from the open market through the Purchaser's security brokers (which are and whose beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties), the identities of the sellers of the Times China Notes cannot be ascertained. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board and having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of the Times China Notes and their respective beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. In addition to the Times China Notes acquired pursuant to the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's China Group also held the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes with maturity dates in 2022 with an aggregate principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.3 million). The Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes were acquired by the Chuang's China Group at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.5 million at book cost). After the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's China Group holds an aggregate principal amount of US$7.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$54.4 million) notes issued by the Issuer. In addition to the Times China Notes acquired pursuant to the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's Consortium Group also held the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes with maturity dates ranging from 2021 to 2023 with an aggregate principal amount of US$10.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$77.7 million). The Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes were acquired by the Chuang's Consortium Group at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$10.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$78.3 million at book cost). After the Times China Notes Acquisition, the Chuang's Consortium Group holds an aggregate principal amount of US$14.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$108.8 million) notes issued by the Issuer. - 2 - INFORMATION ON THE ISSUER According to the public information available to the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board, the Issuer is an investment holding company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in property development, urban redevelopment business and property leasing. As at the date of this joint announcement, to the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Issuer and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. INFORMATION ON CHUANG'S CHINA, CHUANG'S CHINA GROUP AND THE PURCHASER Chuang's China is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 298). Chuang's China is an indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary of, and owned as to approximately 60.71% by, the Chuang's Consortium Group as at the date of this joint announcement. The Chuang's China Group is principally engaged in property development, investment and trading, hotel operation and management, development and operation of cemetery, sales of goods and merchandises (including art pieces), and securities investment and trading. The Purchaser is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China. The principal activities of the Purchaser are securities investment and trading. INFORMATION ON CHUANG'S CONSORTIUM AND CHUANG'S CONSORTIUM GROUP Chuang's Consortium is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 367). The Chuang's Consortium Group is principally engaged in property development, investment and trading, hotel operation and management, development and operation of cemetery, manufacturing, sales and trading of goods and merchandises, securities investment and trading and money lending business. As at the date of this joint announcement, the Chuang's Consortium Group holds approximately 60.71% of the total issued share capital of Chuang's China. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TIMES CHINA NOTES ACQUISITION The Times China Notes Acquisition forms part of the investment activities of the Chuang's China Group and the Chuang's Consortium Group, which is in their ordinary and usual course of business. The Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board consider that the Times China Notes Acquisition will provide the Chuang's China Group and the Chuang's Consortium Group, respectively with an opportunity to enhance income for their surplus cash amidst the prevailing low interest rate environment. - 3 - As the Times China Notes Acquisition was conducted through the open market, the Chuang's China Board and the Chuang's Consortium Board are of the opinion that the terms of the Times China Notes Acquisition are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the Times China Notes Acquisition is in the interests of Chuang's China and Chuang's Consortium and their respective shareholders as a whole. IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES For Chuang's China, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's China under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules. For Chuang's Consortium, as one of the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Times China Notes Acquisition (when aggregated with the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes Acquisitions) exceeds 5% (but is less than 25%), the Times China Notes Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for Chuang's Consortium under the Listing Rules and is subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules. DEFINITIONS ''Chuang's China'' ''Chuang's China Board'' ''Chuang's China Group'' ''Chuang's Consortium'' ''Chuang's Consortium Board'' ''Chuang's Consortium Group'' ''connected person(s)'' ''HK$'' Chuang's China Investments Limited (莊士中國投資有限公 司), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and its shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 298). As at the date of this joint announcement, Chuang's China is owned as to approximately 60.71% by the Chuang's Consortium Group the board of directors of Chuang's China Chuang's China and its subsidiaries Chuang's Consortium International Limited (莊士機構國際 有限公司), a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 367) the board of directors of Chuang's Consortium Chuang's Consortium and its subsidiaries, including the Chuang's China Group has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong - 4 - ''Hong Kong'' ''Independent Third Party(ies)'' ''Issuer'' ''Listing Rules'' ''PRC'' ''Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes'' ''Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions'' ''Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes'' ''Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes Acquisitions'' ''Purchaser'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Times China Notes'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC any entity(ies) or person(s) which or who is/are not a connected person of Chuang's China or Chuang's Consortium within the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules Times China Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1233) the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange The People's Republic of China 5.75% senior notes due April 2022 in the principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.3 million) issued by the Issuer and held by the Purchaser the subscriptions and acquisitions (as the case may be) of the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes by the Purchaser 6.0% senior notes due May 2021 in the principal amount of US$2.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$15.5 million), 5.75% senior notes due April 2022 in the principal amount of US$1.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.8 million), 6.6% senior notes due March 2023 in the principal amount of US$1.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.8 million) and 6.75% senior notes due July 2023 in the principal amount of US$3.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$23.3 million) issued by the Issuer and held by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's Consortium and the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes the subscriptions and acquisitions (as the case may be) of the Previous Chuang's Consortium Times China Notes by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's Consortium and the Previous Chuang's China Times China Notes Acquisitions Rich Joint Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Chuang's China The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 6.6% senior notes due March 2023 issued by the Issuer - 5 - ''Times China Notes the acquisition of the Times China Notes in the principal Acquisition'' amount of US$4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$31.1 million) by the Purchaser from the open market on 15 April 2021 ''US$'' United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America ''%'' per cent By order of the board of By order of the board of Chuang's Consortium International Limited Chuang's China Investments Limited Albert Chuang Ka Pun Albert Chuang Ka Pun Chairman and Managing Director Chairman Hong Kong, 15 April 2021 As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun, Mr. Richard Hung Ting Ho, Mr. Chong Ka Fung, Miss Ann Li Mee Sum, Mrs. Candy Kotewall Chuang Ka Wai, Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam and Mr. Chan Chun Man are the executive directors of Chuang's Consortium, and Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, Mr. Fong Shing Kwong, Mr. Yau Chi Ming, Mr. David Chu Yu Lin and Mr. Tony Tse Wai Chuen are the independent non- executive directors of Chuang's Consortium. As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Albert Chuang Ka Pun, Miss Ann Li Mee Sum, Mr. Chong Ka Fung, Mr. Sunny Pang Chun Kit, Mr. Geoffrey Chuang Ka Kam and Mr. Neville Charles Kotewall are the executive directors of Chuang's China, and Mr. Dominic Lai is the non-executive director of Chuang's China, and Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, Mr. Andrew Fan Chun Wah, Dr. Eddy Li Sau Hung and Dr. Ng Kit Chong are the independent non-executive directors of Chuang's China. Unless otherwise stated, for the purpose of illustration only, amounts denominated in US$ in this joint announcement have been translated into HK$ at the rate of US$1.00 = HK$7.77. Such translation should not be construed as a representation that the amounts in question have been, could have been or could be converted at any particular rate or at all. - 6 - Attachments Original document

