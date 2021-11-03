Log in
إعلان شركة تْشب العربية للتأمين التعاوني عن توقيع عقد مع شركة الصحراء العالمية للبتر&#

11/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces Contract Sign Off with Sahara International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM)

Element List Explanation
Introduction Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company announces that it has received the renewal confirmation of the insurance contract from Sahara International Petrochemical Company (SIPCHEM) for the Insurance coverages, in accordance with the terms and conditions agreed upon.
Date of Announcement of the Award 2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Contract Subject Matter Providing Insurance coverage for Property Damage and Business Interruption Risks
Date of Signing the Contract 2021-11-03 Corresponding to 1443-03-28
Contract Value SAR 52.8 million.
Contract Details Renewal the contract for the Insurance coverage for property damage and business interruption risks, in accordance with the terms and conditions agreed upon.
Contract Duration For one year from 31/10/2021.
Financial Impact and the Relevant Period The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the company's financial results for 2022.
Related Parties There are no related parties
Additional Information The company hereby confirms that no preferential treatment has been given in this contract and that it is within the normal business activity of the company.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
