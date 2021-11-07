CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results)
3,715
13,221
-71.9
4,898
-24.152
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment
840
1,957
-57.077
970
-13.402
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat
2,901
13,203
-78.027
4,318
-32.816
Total Comprehensive Income
2,181
11,099
-80.349
3,752
-41.871
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP)
192,069
187,072
2.671
Net Written Premiums (NWP)
86,177
73,427
17.364
Net Incurred Claims
36,732
12,325
198.028
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment
624
1,366
-54.319
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results)
11,872
29,571
-59.852
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment
2,549
4,705
-45.823
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat
9,646
28,610
-66.284
Total Comprehensive Income
7,496
23,939
-68.687
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
360,198
346,354
3.997
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.25
0.8
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses
Capital
0
300,000
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The reasons for the decrease in the net profit before Zakat & Tax are due to an increase in Net claim incurred and increase in General and Administrative Expenses, a decrease in the Investment income for Policy holder and Shareholder and a decrease in Other income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The reasons for the decrease in the net profit before Zakat & Tax are due to an increase inPolicy Acquisition Costs, a decrease in the Investment income for Policy holder and Shareholder and Other income, a decrease in Reinsurance commission income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The reasons for the decrease in the net profit before Zakat & Tax are due to an increase in Net claim incurred and increase in General and Administrative Expenses, a decrease in the Investment income for Policy holder and Shareholder and a decrease in Other income, and an increase in Policy Acquisition Costs.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain of the amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current year. These changes were made for better presentation of balances and transactions in the Annual financial statements of the Company. The Company asserts that there is no financial impact of these re-classifications on Net Results From Retained Earnings, and Equity.
Additional Information
1. Profit per share was calculated after Zakat and Income Tax.
2. Total shareholders equity at 30/09/2021 SAR 360,198 thousand compared to SAR 346,354 thousand for the same period of last year with an increase of 4.00%.
3. The total comprehensive income for the current period is SAR 7,496 thousand compared to SAR 23,939 thousand for the same period last year, a decrease of 68.69%.
