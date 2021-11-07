Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8240   SA12A0540O17

CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8240)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/07/2021 | 08:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 42,903 40,469 6.014 57,326 -25.159
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 17,998 16,538 8.828 19,891 -9.516
Net Incurred Claims 12,676 4,160 204.711 13,712 -7.555
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 216 726 -70.247 281 -23.131
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 3,715 13,221 -71.9 4,898 -24.152
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 840 1,957 -57.077 970 -13.402
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 2,901 13,203 -78.027 4,318 -32.816
Total Comprehensive Income 2,181 11,099 -80.349 3,752 -41.871
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 192,069 187,072 2.671
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 86,177 73,427 17.364
Net Incurred Claims 36,732 12,325 198.028
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 624 1,366 -54.319
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) 11,872 29,571 -59.852
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 2,549 4,705 -45.823
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat 9,646 28,610 -66.284
Total Comprehensive Income 7,496 23,939 -68.687
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 360,198 346,354 3.997
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.25 0.8
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses Capital
0 300,000
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reasons for the decrease in the net profit before Zakat & Tax are due to an increase in Net claim incurred and increase in General and Administrative Expenses, a decrease in the Investment income for Policy holder and Shareholder and a decrease in Other income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reasons for the decrease in the net profit before Zakat & Tax are due to an increase inPolicy Acquisition Costs, a decrease in the Investment income for Policy holder and Shareholder and Other income, a decrease in Reinsurance commission income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reasons for the decrease in the net profit before Zakat & Tax are due to an increase in Net claim incurred and increase in General and Administrative Expenses, a decrease in the Investment income for Policy holder and Shareholder and a decrease in Other income, and an increase in Policy Acquisition Costs.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain of the amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current year. These changes were made for better presentation of balances and transactions in the Annual financial statements of the Company. The Company asserts that there is no financial impact of these re-classifications on Net Results From Retained Earnings, and Equity.
Additional Information 1. Profit per share was calculated after Zakat and Income Tax.

2. Total shareholders equity at 30/09/2021 SAR 360,198 thousand compared to SAR 346,354 thousand for the same period of last year with an increase of 4.00%.

3. The total comprehensive income for the current period is SAR 7,496 thousand compared to SAR 23,939 thousand for the same period last year, a decrease of 68.69%.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
09:38aاعلان شركة تْش&..
PU
08:48aCHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the ..
PU
08:48aاعلان شركة تْش&..
PU
11/03إعلان شركة تْش&..
PU
11/03إعلان شركة تْش&..
PU
11/03إعلان شركة تْش&..
PU
11/03إعلان شركة تْش&..
PU
11/03CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces Contract Sign Off with Sahara Internat..
PU
09/20CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE C : 8240) added to S&P Pan Arab Composite
CI
08/18Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2020 30,3 M 8,08 M 8,08 M
Net cash 2020 135 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 080 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kamran Mazhar Jaffery Chief Executive Officer
Ghaleb Assad Zummari Chief Financial Officer
Nabil Yousuf Jamil Jokhdar Chairman
Mohannad Badkook Chief Operating Officer
Mohammed Alyami Compliance Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY66.41%288
ALLIANZ SE1.40%95 834
CHUBB LIMITED25.51%83 215
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.37.76%81 515
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.39%67 087
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED96.60%37 731