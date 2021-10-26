Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Chubb Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CB   CH0044328745

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb 3Q Profit Rose, Helped by Strong Premium Revenue Growth

10/26/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Chubb Ltd. said Tuesday its profit rose in the third quarter, helped by strong premium revenue growth and underwriting results.

The insurance company reported net income of $1.83 billion, up from $1.19 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per share rose to $4.18 from $2.63 and core operating income per share increased to $2.64 from $2 a year ago.

Chubb said consolidated net premiums written rose 15.8% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier. Property and casualty net premiums written rose nearly 17% in the period, the company's strongest organic growth since 2004, according to Chief Executive Evan G. Greenberg.

Chubb had underwriting income of $617 million in the quarter, up 58% from a year earlier, despite $1.1 billion of catastrophe losses, Mr. Greenberg said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1641ET

All news about CHUBB LIMITED
04:42pChubb 3Q Profit Rose, Helped by Strong Premium Revenue Growth
DJ
04:28pChubb Reports Third Quarter Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $4.18 and..
PU
04:20pCHUBB LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04:20pChubb Q3 Earnings Rise From Last Year
MT
04:09pEarnings Flash (CB) CHUBB LIMITED Reports Q3 EPS $2.64, vs. Street Est of $2.25
MT
04:06pChubb Reports Third Quarter Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $4.18 and..
PR
12:18pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : The Chubb Corp, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 3.0% Sensitive
MT
10/18UK Competition Watchdog Initiates Merger Inquiry Into APi Group's Chubb Purchase
MT
10/18UK's CMA Launches Investigation into APi Group's Planned Chubb Buy
DJ
10/17TOWER : Appoints CFO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHUBB LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 455 M - -
Net income 2021 7 101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 84 571 M 84 571 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart CHUBB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chubb Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 188,07 $
Average target price 196,82 $
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan G. Greenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Keogh President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Enns Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Alan Boroughs Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Michael G. Atieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUBB LIMITED22.21%84 571
ALLIANZ SE-1.12%94 021
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.44.93%85 393
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.56%64 301
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED103.08%38 360
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.50.67%25 622