    CB   CH0044328745

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
189.71 USD   +1.69%
04:41pCHUBB : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
04:14pCHUBB LTD : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aSurvey Reveals Middle Market Businesses Continuing to Thrive Despite Macroeconomic Pressures
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant To Section 13 or 15 (d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 4, 2022

CHUBB LIMITED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Switzerland 1-11778 98-0091805

(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

Baerengasse 32

CH-8001Zurich, Switzerland

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +41 (0)43456 76 00

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which

registered

Common Shares, par value CHF 24.15 per share CB New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Chubb INA Holdings Inc. 0.30% Senior Notes due 2024 CB/24A New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Chubb INA Holdings Inc. 0.875% Senior Notes due 2027 CB/27 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Chubb INA Holdings Inc. 1.55% Senior Notes due 2028 CB/28 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Chubb INA Holdings Inc. 0.875% Senior Notes due 2029 CB/29A New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Chubb INA Holdings Inc. 1.40% Senior Notes due 2031 CB/31 New York Stock Exchange
Guarantee of Chubb INA Holdings Inc. 2.50% Senior Notes due 2038 CB/38A New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

As previously disclosed, at the Chubb Limited ("Company") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 19, 2022, shareholders approved the cancellation of 13,179,100 shares repurchased by the Company during the last six months of 2021 and an amendment to Article 3(a) of the Company's Articles of Association to effect the resulting share capital reduction, all as further described in the Company's Annual General Meeting Proxy Statement under the heading "Agenda Item 10: Reduction of Share Capital".

The effectiveness of the capital reduction by cancellation of shares was subject to publication requirements and a two-month waiting period in accordance with Swiss law.

On August 4, 2022, the share capital reduction and amendment to Article 3(a) of the Company's Articles of Association became effective.

A copy of the amended Articles of Association is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
Number 		Description
3.1 Articles of Association of the Company as amended
4.1 Articles of Association of the Company as amended (Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CHUBB LIMITED
By: /s/ Joseph F. Wayland
Joseph F. Wayland
General Counsel
DATE: August 9, 2022

3

Disclaimer

Chubb Limited published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 20:35:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
