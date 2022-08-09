Chubb : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 4, 2022

CHUBB LIMITED

Baerengasse 32

CH-8001Zurich, Switzerland

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

As previously disclosed, at the Chubb Limited ("Company") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 19, 2022, shareholders approved the cancellation of 13,179,100 shares repurchased by the Company during the last six months of 2021 and an amendment to Article 3(a) of the Company's Articles of Association to effect the resulting share capital reduction, all as further described in the Company's Annual General Meeting Proxy Statement under the heading "Agenda Item 10: Reduction of Share Capital".

The effectiveness of the capital reduction by cancellation of shares was subject to publication requirements and a two-month waiting period in accordance with Swiss law.

On August 4, 2022, the share capital reduction and amendment to Article 3(a) of the Company's Articles of Association became effective.

A copy of the amended Articles of Association is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

