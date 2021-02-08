Log in
CHUBB LIMITED

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb : Announces Leadership Appointments in its North America Financial Lines Division

02/08/2021 | 02:19pm EST
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced two new leadership appointments for its North America Financial Lines division. 

Michael Mollica, Executive Vice President, has been appointed to lead Chubb's Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability business within the North America Financial Lines. Mr. Mollica succeeds Leigh Anne Sherman, who has been appointed Division President of ESIS, Inc., a Chubb company, and a leading third-party claims administrator. In this role, Mr. Mollica will have overall responsibility for leading the company's Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability business, which focuses on providing Directors & Officers (D&O) Liability, Fiduciary Liability, Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Workplace Violence, Crime, and Kidnap & Ransom insurance products. He will also provide underwriting support for the Underwriting Service Branch (USB), which provides new and renewal underwriting and services for eligible management liability product offerings in the U.S.

Succeeding Mr. Mollica is Stephen Troiano, who has been named Executive Vice President and will lead the U.S. Retail Financial Institutions Management Liability business. In this capacity, he will oversee a team of underwriters focused on the addressing the management liability needs of public and private financial institutions, offering D&O Liability insurance, Professional Liability insurance and other related lines of coverage.

Both appointments are effective immediately. Messrs. Mollica and Troiano will report to Steven F. Goldman, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Financial Lines.

"Our top priority is to continuously strengthen our ability to deliver superior management liability solutions and services to the marketplace, and both Mike and Steve have the excellent leadership and technical underwriting skills to help us achieve that," said Mr. Goldman. "These appointments underscore the remarkably strong leadership team that we have in place within North America Financial Lines, and I look forward to the impact each will have on our business moving forward."

Mr. Mollica has more than 20 years of industry experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Communications from the Boston College Wallace E. Carroll Graduate School of Management.

Mr. Troiano has more than 20 years of industry experience. He is a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from The College of New Jersey.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-announces-leadership-appointments-in-its-north-america-financial-lines-division-301224165.html

SOURCE Chubb


© PRNewswire 2021
