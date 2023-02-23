Chubb Board Proposes 3.6% Dividend Increase

By Colin Kellaher

Chubb Ltd. on Thursday said its board is recommending that shareholders approve a 3.6% increase in the insurer's dividend at the annual investor meeting this spring.

The proposed new annual rate of $3.44 would equate to a yield of about 1.66% based on Thursday's midday price of $207.48, up from about 1.6%.

If Chubb's shareholders approve the increase, it would mark the 30th consecutive annual rise for the Zurich-based property-and-casualty insurance giant, with the quarterly payout moving to 86 cents from 83 cents currently.

