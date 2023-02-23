Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Chubb Limited
  News
  Summary
    CB   CH0044328745

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:34:08 2023-02-23 pm EST
207.72 USD   -1.02%
12:58pChubb Board Proposes 3.6% Dividend Increase
DJ
12:31pChubb Limited Board Will Recommend 30th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase to Shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting; Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07:31aChubb Introduces Chubb Climate+ and Announces Leadership Appointments for Global Climate Business Unit
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chubb Board Proposes 3.6% Dividend Increase

02/23/2023 | 12:58pm EST
By Colin Kellaher


Chubb Ltd. on Thursday said its board is recommending that shareholders approve a 3.6% increase in the insurer's dividend at the annual investor meeting this spring.

The proposed new annual rate of $3.44 would equate to a yield of about 1.66% based on Thursday's midday price of $207.48, up from about 1.6%.

If Chubb's shareholders approve the increase, it would mark the 30th consecutive annual rise for the Zurich-based property-and-casualty insurance giant, with the quarterly payout moving to 86 cents from 83 cents currently.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1258ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38 133 M - -
Net income 2022 5 843 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 87 007 M 87 007 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart CHUBB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chubb Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 209,86 $
Average target price 243,70 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan G. Greenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Keogh President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Enns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shekar Pannala Global Chief Information Officer
Thomas Kropp Global Head-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHUBB LIMITED-5.36%87 007
ALLIANZ SE8.01%92 705
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-0.94%81 139
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.02%70 163
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-12.07%26 175
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.2.04%24 310